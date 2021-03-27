KUSD candidate questions: Equity in learning, listening to the community

We also have opportunities for community members to serve on the various school committees and focus groups. I have sought out input from educators, parents and students at various school events. Prior to this year’s pandemic, I helped at school dances and programs whenever possible. This year has been more difficult but I am still available by phone, e-mail and social media, in addition to the board meetings. Incorporating input is a bit more difficult but I share the information received from educators and parents with my fellow board members and administration and they, in turn, share information with me.

Price: An effective school board listens to the community, seeks their input, and makes decisions always with the broader good of the community in mind. I will do my homework concerning the issues before the board, offer novel, creative and proactive ideas, and prepare for the future, addressing the needs of our students and families.

We need student input. I would invite the community to review curriculum, to become more familiar with policies, to discuss and weigh in on the learning standards we uphold, and to help the board in crafting goals together. I’m confident we can regularly evaluate whether we are meeting our stated outcomes.