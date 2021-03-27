KUSD candidate questions: Equity in learning, listening to the community

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April 6 election.
The six candidates running for office are: Incumbent Mary Braun Modder of Somers; Valerie Douglas of Kenosha; Eric Meadows of Pleasant Prairie; Brooks Litz of Pleasant Prairie; incumbent Todd Battle of Kenosha; and Todd Price of Kenosha.
Kenosha Unified School Board seats each have terms that last three years and those up for election this spring would then expire in the spring of 2024. Board members earn a yearly stipend of $6,500.
The Kenosha News posed several questions to the candidates and are running them in advance of the election. The first installment, which asked candidates why they were seeking election to the board, ran in the March 23 issue of the Kenosha News and is available online at Kenoshanews.com.
Here are today’s questions:
What needs to be done in KUSD so that all students have the same learning opportunity, i.e. access to the internet at home, closing achievement gaps, etc.?
Battle: My initial response here is that schools can’t do this alone. KUSD works incredibly hard to eliminate education gaps. That said, there are limits to what the district can do and we need to continue to build relationships and partnerships with parents, families, and the community at large to emphasize the importance of education and constantly look to reduce any barriers to learning.
The COVID-19 pandemic was an incredible challenge for the school district in this regard. Extensive efforts were made to provide needed devices and connectivity to students. That said, we know that gaps and barriers to learning still exist.
Douglas: As we plan for a new school year, we need to embrace 21st century skills and values to set every student up for academic and social success. Issues like internet access require collaboration with other local leaders. The recent contract approved by the City Council for SiFi Networks high-speed internet infrastructure will do much to ensure equitable access.
The School Board has the responsibility to communicate with SiFi & alders and ensure that all of our communities with barriers to equitable access are prioritized. Issues like the opportunity gap need a multi-faceted approach since it has social and academic roots. The REI training on implicit bias will have an impact when paired with best practice in academic and behavior intervention. The community can help address this gap as well, so we should strengthen and expand our mentoring programs.
Litz: First and foremost, we need to make sure that any curriculum is not cost prohibitive. A student that does not have access to the latest in technology should not be punished for it. The curriculum needs to take into account that not every student has access to high-speed internet and there should be an alternate means for that student.
We also need to make sure that there is support outside of the school for students that are having difficulties. The district has some funds that can be redirected to helping with tutoring, access to the facilities with high-speed internet, and other supports that can help close the achievement gaps. KUSD also needs to form a partnership with other taxing bodies and community outreach programs to help those students/ families that are struggling.
Meadows: Families have the ultimate responsibility to educate their children. They can choose to do that in various ways including sending them to public schools. For those families that choose public schools, we owe it ensure every student get the best education possible. In order to close the existing achievement gap, we should look to the community for help. There are many people and organizations that can be utilized to assist with nutrition, tutoring, mentoring, etc.
Modder: Children’s first teachers are in the home, so addressing socio-economic problems is a must. Then we must continue with early interventions, such as Head Start. In the KUSD, we need to continue providing internet access. This needs to be a goal of the city, county and state. Much of our communication and information delivery systems are online so it is necessary that we enable our parents and students to have internet access at home and in the classroom.
Student opportunity gaps expand during the summer, so a robust summer school program is necessary, such as the one that the Board recently approved. This program is geared towards boosting skills in math and reading by providing small classes and even smaller tutorial opportunities. KUSD’s new program allowing students to gain college credits in the field of education will also help by encouraging students with roots in the community to become educators. This “Grow your Own” program will also provide more opportunities and incentives for our students of color to choose the teaching profession.
Price: My wife and I are educators. Our two sons attend Tremper High School and Lincoln Middle School. Education is our foundation; we as parents aim to impart that value, not only on our children, but on all of their friends, in this community we call home.
While I’m proud of their success, I want ALL children to succeed. I want our community to become a learning community where each of us prospers, where we pull together as a team.
As a professor I work with teacher candidates, teacher leaders, and educational experts in a scholarly space, surrounded by educational researchers, policy advocates, and experienced practitioners.
As a board member, I seek to close the opportunity gap, for all of our kids. We grow children into productive, talented and empathic young adults when we choose achievable outcomes, make the right investments, and routinely evaluate how we are doing. I intend to bring my knowledge, skills, and disposition as an educator to close the gap, to help our community become a learning community.
How will you work to accept and incorporate input from educators, students and other members of the community?
Battle: As a member of the board for the past three years, I have regularly received input from teachers, students, parents and the community at-large. As a board member, it is my obligation and responsibility to listen to these voices and then work with KUSD’s Superintendent and administration to make good decisions that are in the overall best interest of the school system and the constituencies we serve. While I may not always agree with the input — or support a particular position that a constituent is advocating for, I think it is important that people have their views heard and considered.
Douglas: As a social studies teacher, I ensure equity of voice by creating space for others. I actively listen to get a full understanding of their perspective. As a citizen, I keep informed of current events and regularly seek out sources that differ from my own perspective to challenge my views.
There is great variety in the perspectives of stakeholders in the district. Many of them have a common thread of mistrust with leadership; this must be actively addressed. As a board member, I will advocate for equity of voice and including all stakeholders in decision making in order to rebuild that trust. The most efficient way to move forward is to give all stakeholders a seat at the table and honor their voices.
Litz: “It takes a community to raise a child.” The board is comprised of seven members, with varying backgrounds. The reason for this is to give different perspectives and insights, otherwise we would need only one board member or the district could govern itself.
The problems our community cannot be conquered by the school district alone. Input from students, teachers and other community members is a must. The board has to be open to suggestions from everyone it is supposed to represent. Not one person has all the answers; it takes working together for the betterment of our schools and our children to accomplish this.
Meadows: I would encourage the continuation of meetings between the district and teachers, known as “Meet and Confer.” These have not happened as frequently as in the past. I also want to explore ways of giving non-union teachers more of a voice.
I would also ask for more public involvement in curriculum reviews and try to commission focus groups of parents of children with IEPs (Individualized Education Plans) and Special Education teachers.
Modder: It is important that board meetings have time for public comments and I always vote to extend time past the 45 minutes required. This year, we have also allowed virtual comments and I feel that this is something that should continue next year. It allows those with childcare or transportation issues to speak to the board from home. Board member’s phone numbers and e-mails are also posted online and published in the calendar.
We also have opportunities for community members to serve on the various school committees and focus groups. I have sought out input from educators, parents and students at various school events. Prior to this year’s pandemic, I helped at school dances and programs whenever possible. This year has been more difficult but I am still available by phone, e-mail and social media, in addition to the board meetings. Incorporating input is a bit more difficult but I share the information received from educators and parents with my fellow board members and administration and they, in turn, share information with me.
Price: An effective school board listens to the community, seeks their input, and makes decisions always with the broader good of the community in mind. I will do my homework concerning the issues before the board, offer novel, creative and proactive ideas, and prepare for the future, addressing the needs of our students and families.
We need student input. I would invite the community to review curriculum, to become more familiar with policies, to discuss and weigh in on the learning standards we uphold, and to help the board in crafting goals together. I’m confident we can regularly evaluate whether we are meeting our stated outcomes.
We have already a number of committees composed of volunteers from the community. I currently serve on the Curriculum/Programming Committee and have evaluated social studies curriculum and have reviewed disciplinary practices. I’ve already learned so much and intend to serve as a translator of what I know, how I am learning, and will seek support from the community concerning their insights, contributions, and desires for school and community.
IN PHOTOS: Lance Middle School 7th grade service organization research project
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world.
To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster. They had to find out basics such as history, leading members, volunteer opportunities, donation options, and much more.
Students got to put down their Chromebooks and work on these hands-on posters with a partner and then present their final product to their classmates. Students learned a lot about local, national and worldwide organizations through this project and got to explore their new and growing passion for helping others.