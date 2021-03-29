KUSD candidate questions: Should school resource officers be in schools?

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April 6 election.
The six candidates running for office are: Incumbent Mary Braun Modder of Somers; Valerie Douglas of Kenosha; Eric Meadows of Pleasant Prairie; Brooks Litz of Pleasant Prairie; incumbent Todd Battle of Kenosha; and Todd Price of Kenosha.
Kenosha Unified School Board seats each have terms that last three years and those up for election this spring would then expire in the spring of 2024. Board members earn a yearly stipend of $6,500.
The Kenosha News posed several questions to the candidates and are running them in advance of the election. The first installment, which asked candidates why they were seeking election to the board, ran in the March 23 issue of the Kenosha News and is available online at Kenoshanews.com. The second installment asked what needs to be done in KUSD so that all students have the same learning opportunity and how they would work to accept and incorporate input from educators, students and other members of the community. It was published March 27 in the Kenosha news and is also available online.
Here is today’s questions:
Should school resource officers be in schools?
Battle: The best learning environments are those where the students feel safe. Depending on the circumstances, this may call for an SRO to be present. This has typically been the case in our high schools and I would continue to support this practice. That said, I don’t know that every school building in KUSD (35 + facilities) requires an SRO — or that this is a justifiable expenditure. I would prefer that our limited resources go toward classrooms and learning, but support the use of SROs on a case by case basis. Beyond the use of SROs, there are extensive measures that our schools regularly take to build school environments and cultures that are inviting, welcoming, and safe.
Douglas: Over the last 15 years, I have experienced all sorts of schools. Some have SROs in their halls, some of those urban high schools have no police presence on campus because of a climate of compassion and transparency that prevents situations where police intervention is needed; the positive impact on achievement is profound. SROs can do marvelous work building relationships with students that radiate into the community. These positive connections lead to increased achievement and improved community relations. When SROs have tension with students and don’t build positive relationships with them or their families, that has a profound negative impact on achievement.
I don’t think every school needs an SRO; schools should be empowered to make the decision about SROs based on their unique needs. We know that raising good citizens who are knowledgeable and kind in this dynamically challenging millennium requires a team effort. We must be steadfast in working towards our common goal of nurturing and supporting our brilliant Kenosha kids.
Litz: Do I like that we have to have school resource officers? No. Do I think they are needed? Yes. They are there for the safety of our children and staff. I know that there has been a push to get rid of them. I think that is the wrong approach. We should use this opportunity to try to mend the relationship between the police and the community. Have the students and the SRO talk about their concerns openly as it pertains to our community. Let them come to understand each other better and what they expect from each other. knows? We might get some more students interested in becoming a police officer and help effecting the change that the community has been asking for.
Meadows: Yes.
Modder: Yes. Our School Resource Officers (SROs) collaborate with school administrators, security staff, and faculty to ensure schools are safe places for students to learn. As a Special Education teacher, many of my students had emotional and behavioral issues and I worked closely with our SROs at Bullen. They play an important role. The officers need to be trained to deal with students. If done properly, I believe that SROs serve to improve communication between the students, parents and the police. In addition to the school day, SROs are often at school socials and various sports activities, talking to students and parents. Students only contact with police shouldn’t be negative. Having these officers in schools gives us a way to teach students that they can talk to an officer and gives the police a way to connect positively with students. Again, this assumes that the training is there and that the officer is the right match for the school. If done correctly, an effective SRO can help a student avoid suspension by de-escalating the situation.
Price: How do we ensure schools are safe, and what role if any should law enforcement play? That is at the heart of the matter.
School resource officers can play a positive role in a school if understanding that role is made clear. Often a police officer in a school makes some students feel uncomfortable. On the other hand, other students are being bullied, threatened, and feel safer knowing they are protected. By and large schools are actually among the safest places for children, but to feel safe, school resource officers need to earn the trust of the children and the adults, and vice versa.
I would support an increase in clinical psychologists and social/case workers. Additionally, we benefit greatly from our spiritual leaders who provide families suffering from trauma with hope and healing. Community organizations, private business owners, and religious folks should be more than welcome to provide the support for our families in need. With sincere effort, we can work together; police officers, first responders, neighborhoods, together to preserve the peace.
