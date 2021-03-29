KUSD candidate questions: Should school resource officers be in schools?

Modder: Yes. Our School Resource Officers (SROs) collaborate with school administrators, security staff, and faculty to ensure schools are safe places for students to learn. As a Special Education teacher, many of my students had emotional and behavioral issues and I worked closely with our SROs at Bullen. They play an important role. The officers need to be trained to deal with students. If done properly, I believe that SROs serve to improve communication between the students, parents and the police. In addition to the school day, SROs are often at school socials and various sports activities, talking to students and parents. Students only contact with police shouldn’t be negative. Having these officers in schools gives us a way to teach students that they can talk to an officer and gives the police a way to connect positively with students. Again, this assumes that the training is there and that the officer is the right match for the school. If done correctly, an effective SRO can help a student avoid suspension by de-escalating the situation.