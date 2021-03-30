KUSD candidate questions: Views on virtual learning and parent involvement

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April 6 election.
The six candidates running for office are: Incumbent Mary Braun Modder of Somers; Valerie Douglas of Kenosha; Eric Meadows of Pleasant Prairie; Brooks Litz of Pleasant Prairie; incumbent Todd Battle of Kenosha; and Todd Price of Kenosha.
Kenosha Unified School Board seats each have terms that last three years and those up for election this spring would then expire in the spring of 2024. Board members earn a yearly stipend of $6,500.
The Kenosha News posed several questions to the candidates and are running them in advance of the election. The first installment, which asked candidates why they were seeking election to the board, ran in the March 23 issue of the Kenosha News. The second installment asked what needs to be done in KUSD so that all students have the same learning opportunities, and how candidates would work to accept and incorporate input from educators, students and other members of the community. It was published March 27. The third installment, in the March 29 issue, sought candidates’ viewpoints on school resource officers. Previous stories are available online at kenoshanews.com.
Today we present the final installment in the series and the share the last two questions posed to the candidates:
Should students have the option for virtual learning at though their home attendance schools even after the pandemic is over?
Todd Price: This is a challenging question, not only because of the pandemic, but of social media. As a curriculum developer with 25 years of online, blended, and face-to-face experience, I’m eager to weigh in.
Children learn through stages. Every parent knows that. But our youngest children really need to play with their friends more than they need an I-pad. They learn through discovery. Play is critical for socialization, for cognitive and emotional growth. Kids have remarkable energy, creativity, and are hand on with learning. Our teens are increasingly digital, likely more amenable to online work. However, they must learn to balance work/life time with screen time.
Elementary school students and middle schoolers need to come to school. Families with high schoolers are likely to consider all their options. Some online courses are excellent. Nonetheless, even high schoolers want to see their peers. I see this question as dependent on the context and maturity of the student, and families exercising choices, but for the youngest, they need to be back in school with their playmates.
Mary Modder: I believe this will be necessary next year. A number of parents have told me that they will still want to have a virtual choice. In addition, our teachers have worked very hard learning to teach virtually and many have become very skilled at it. As the number of private virtual schools grow, it is important that KUSD offer this choice, in order to stay competitive and avoid losing students to the private schools.
Depending on the numbers, virtual learning through their home school may not be possible but a virtual option at each level should be offered. This would be in addition to the Kenosha E-school. E- school classes are asynchronous and students do not “attend” class at a set time but have pre-recorded lectures and digital curriculum materials and respond at a time of their own choosing. They are not as appropriate for younger students. Virtual classes offer the option to “see” the teachers and classmates online. Offering a virtual option gives us one more tool to use in engaging students and parents.
Eric Meadows: I feel families know what is best for their students. For those students who are doing well in the virtual environment, I think the option should remain beyond the pandemic. I would advocate for some teachers to be dedicated to virtual teaching. Teachers currently are required to teach a combination of in-person students and virtual students. This hybrid model is too much for any teacher to be asked and has proven to be unsuccessful.
Brooks Litz: The hybrid of in-person and virtual was only supposed to be a Band-Aid for the pandemic. Because some students and families have done well in virtual and the duration of the pandemic, there has been interest in keeping a virtual program.
I know that the district has an eSchool program, but it is not the same as the current virtual program, more of a self-paced/ self-guided program. The district is currently looking into the need for a virtual program (how many would take advantage of it) and the ability to provide it (cost and staffing). They have started in the right direction. If there is a need and ability to provide it, I would be happy to be able to offer that to our community — another tool for our district.
Valerie Douglas: The timeline for when each person will feel ready to resume a traditional school format is different. A proposal for the 2021-22 school year should anticipate and address all concerns for those who have a longer timeline. There are students who are thriving in their current virtual classroom.
While it’s possible the current eSchool model could absorb those students, with the proper support for staffing, there are key differences in eSchool from the virtual model of the Return 2020 plan, most notably the increased use of asynchronous learning. While resources could be allocated to create a non-hybrid virtual model for next year, the cost might be too great for the benefit it would offer; data from families is clearly needed to make an informed decision.
Todd Battle: No. I think that in-person learning should resume as the dominant form of education delivery as soon as possible. E-school and other virtual options are available to those that prefer or need them. I do not think it is realistic to continue to expect our teachers and staff to operate dual (in-person and virtual) learning environments on an on-going basis.
The pandemic demanded that schools be creative, innovative and flexible with instruction during this period. I think the KUSD team has worked hard to meet this challenge. But I don’t foresee offering a “virtual” option as standard practice going forward. I don’t believe we can sustain that type of offering long term nor do I believe that “virtual” learning can or should replace “in-person” instruction.
How would you encourage more parents to be involved with their children’s education?
Todd Battle: As I noted earlier, schools can’t do it alone. To the extent that parents and extended families have the tools, time, & resources to support their student’s education we need to encourage that. When parents and families lack theses resources, we need to do what we can to provide additional support and assistance. When that’s still not enough or effective, we need to continue to find additional support and resources to supplement those efforts.
Our entire community has a vested interest in seeing area students maximize their academic potential. Educational attainment and income are highly correlated, so it is certainly in the community’s interest to advocate for and support area kids obtaining the best education possible. Long term this is a crucial factor in our community’s success and prosperity.
Valerie Douglas: We know that students achieve more when families are engaged in their academic careers. To encourage family involvement we must focus on building positive relationships with families by engaging with them in ways that are meaningful for them. Sending out a wordy email, while comprehensive and informative, is at direct odds with our new digital paradigm. We must embrace 21st century communication skills and create accessible opportunities for all families.
Families want to be more involved. District wide educational sessions for initiatives or curriculum — marketed to parents with the same enthusiasm we use for our music, sports, and arts programs — can inspire more families to get involved. When people are knowledgeable about how things work, they are more likely to participate. Let’s increase everyone’s knowledge and set our students, and all of Kenosha, up for success.
Brooks Litz: That is a very important question. In today’s society, most parents have to work to provide for their families, some working multiple jobs. Keeping that in mind, the school district needs to provide easy access to resources for the parents to be involved, so they are not having to relearn something to help their children.
We also need to reach out to the parents of struggling students and see what the school district can do to help them be more active. Parent involvement is a key component to a child’s success.
Eric Meadows: If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that the community is watching their schools like never before. We should seize the opportunity to use that interest for positive outcomes. I would like to work with community organizations to promote being tutors, mentors, etc. I also want to ensure we involve the community in curriculum reviews.
I would encourage the school board to bring in a Spanish interpreter to school board meetings to allow Spanish-speaking community to speak.
Mary Modder: I always found that parent involvement in their children’s education is one of the biggest predictors of student success. Sometimes the parents that we want to see are the ones who don’t show up. That may be because they had a negative experience in school. We need to fix that. Those parents need special attention, a phone call or perhaps a home visit early in the year before there is a problem.
It is important for schools to host events that are positive and accommodate family needs. Serving dinner and providing childcare and activities is important. Schools also need to showcase what students are learning and accomplishing. This year, social media and technology have provided ways for schools to show parents what students are achieving. I have attended a number of back to school events, academic showcases, art shows and have helped with the Dr. Seuss nights throughout the district.
I think our teachers are doing an amazing job of engaging parents but of course, there is always more to be done.
Todd Price: I would start by offering that I see parents engaging all the time; we are driving our kids around and picking them from their assorted activities, even under the severe conditions we’ve been facing. For the parents on the sidelines, I don’t assume they are uninterested! I would ask them to attend their child’s video-streamed events, concerts and basketball games, (thanks KUSD).
I value interaction with parents and frequently volunteer to be with the kids and teachers, whether my younger son giving a speech or my older son engaged in a science experiment. I’ve traveled on the bus to the museum and field trips and chaperoned the middle school boys at Camp Timberlee (near East Troy), all of these activities are fun, couldn’t be done without the stellar support of our teachers.
Parents need to get to know the teachers, they are my heroes, and I hope that we can come around to seeing education as not only preparation for work, but as fun, as inspiring, and we can learn from each other on the journey ahead.
