KUSD candidate questions: Views on virtual learning and parent involvement

Depending on the numbers, virtual learning through their home school may not be possible but a virtual option at each level should be offered. This would be in addition to the Kenosha E-school. E- school classes are asynchronous and students do not “attend” class at a set time but have pre-recorded lectures and digital curriculum materials and respond at a time of their own choosing. They are not as appropriate for younger students. Virtual classes offer the option to “see” the teachers and classmates online. Offering a virtual option gives us one more tool to use in engaging students and parents.

Eric Meadows: I feel families know what is best for their students. For those students who are doing well in the virtual environment, I think the option should remain beyond the pandemic. I would advocate for some teachers to be dedicated to virtual teaching. Teachers currently are required to teach a combination of in-person students and virtual students. This hybrid model is too much for any teacher to be asked and has proven to be unsuccessful.

Brooks Litz: The hybrid of in-person and virtual was only supposed to be a Band-Aid for the pandemic. Because some students and families have done well in virtual and the duration of the pandemic, there has been interest in keeping a virtual program.