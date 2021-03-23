KUSD candidate questions: Why did you decide to run for the School Board?

The Kenosha News posed several questions to the candidates and will run their answers to the questions over the next several days.
Here is the first in the series:
Why did you decide to run for the KUSD School Board?
TODD BATTLE: I first ran for the board in 2018 because I felt that the size, scope, and complexity of KUSD demanded board members with more significant business experience and the ability to distinguish between board governance items and administrative and operational issues. In other words, the board should carry out its duties and empower the superintendent and school administration to do their jobs and hold them accountable. I decided to run again, because I still hold these views . . . and I think that the last several years have demonstrated that we need strong and experienced leaders serving on the School Board.
MARY BRAUN MODDER: I first ran six years ago because I felt that my background in education would be valuable on the School Board. I had retired from teaching but wanted to continue to be involved in the Kenosha education community. I served on KUSD committees and attended and spoke at many board meetings. I didn’t win the first time but the following year, I won a seat on the board and have been serving for the past three years.
My educational background has allowed me to share insights with my fellow Board members regarding how policy translates into action, from an educator’s point of view. With almost 30 years of history with the District, I am able to look at things with a unique perspective. I am able to share the historical information about items with my fellow board members. Board members have a lot of information to digest and experience helps. I feel that I have done my job this past three years and would be even more effective, if re-elected, in the next three years.
VALERIE DOUGLAS: Having lived in Kenosha for over 30 years and getting to know people from nearly every neighborhood, it’s clear that we share a common goal of wanting to nurture and support Kenosha kids so that they can have a positive impact on our community. In order to further that goal, we need bold leadership that is capable of guiding us through the hard work of addressing the problems we face with family and community engagement, the opportunity gap, and resource management.
My experience as a parent, community member and educator equip me to see diverse perspectives and my compassionate, transparent nature equips me with the resolve to keep striving to uplift others.
BROOKS LITZ: I decided to run for KUSD school board because I believe every student, parent, and taxpayer matters. The board needs to be accountable to the community. I believe recent decisions by the board have had an adverse effect on our community, especially the ones that are already struggling. I want to make sure that the student’s best interests are always put first. I want to make sure that every decision that is made takes into account the affects it will have on our students, families, and businesses.
I want our community to feel that they can address the board with their concerns and they will be listened to. I want to make sure that the board does everything within reason and within its scope to address concerns that our community has with our public schools. Our board needs to work with the community and its resources towards providing an excellent opportunity for every student to succeed.
ERIC MEADOWS: I personally witnessed the decline in the quality of education for my daughter. The School Board asked the community for feedback about attending school prior to the beginning of the school year. They voted three times with School Board members changing their vote. I decided it was time for the School Board to be accountable to the community.
TODD PRICE: I am running for the school board because students matter. As a parent and an educator I bring passion and intellect to everything I do. The task at hand is to help KUSD move forward, to strengthen our teaching and learning community, and to ready our teachers and paraprofessionals on the frontlines to be ready as more children slowly but steadily return to school.
Teachers and curriculum matter, not just because students matter, but because great schools are the heart of our entire community. I believe in Kenosha and aspire for us to rise above the challenges, to grow stronger. When our teachers are healthy and safe, when our principals and support staff are provided excellent resources, then our schools will be strong and our city will thrive. If we come together as a community and support our students, teachers, and administration we will all benefit. As a board member, I will engage our community to do what’s right for Kenosha.