KUSD candidate questions: Why did you decide to run for the School Board?

The Kenosha News posed several questions to the candidates and will run their answers to the questions over the next several days.

Here is the first in the series:

Why did you decide to run for the KUSD School Board?

TODD BATTLE: I first ran for the board in 2018 because I felt that the size, scope, and complexity of KUSD demanded board members with more significant business experience and the ability to distinguish between board governance items and administrative and operational issues. In other words, the board should carry out its duties and empower the superintendent and school administration to do their jobs and hold them accountable. I decided to run again, because I still hold these views . . . and I think that the last several years have demonstrated that we need strong and experienced leaders serving on the School Board.

MARY BRAUN MODDER: I first ran six years ago because I felt that my background in education would be valuable on the School Board. I had retired from teaching but wanted to continue to be involved in the Kenosha education community. I served on KUSD committees and attended and spoke at many board meetings. I didn’t win the first time but the following year, I won a seat on the board and have been serving for the past three years.