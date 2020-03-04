KUSD elementary students showcase their knowledge in 17th annual Black History Bee

Fisher founded the Black History Bee, which has become an annual tradition. She has served as the competition’s facilitator since it was launched.

Yousuf Saad Qadri, a student at the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum, was named runner-up.

Multiple rounds

This year’s Black History Bee featured multiple rounds, with questions growing increasingly more complex as time passed and the number of contestants was narrowed.

While Cater was named the champion, Stocker Elementary School Principal April Nelson, who provided a welcome to parents and other visitors in the audience, said there was enough congratulatory pats on the back to go around. Each participating student was given a trophy for representing his or her school.

“You’re already winners, so thank you for representing your schools,” Nelson said.

While Fisher served as director of this year’s Black History Bee, she was accompanied by two judges: Yolanda Jackson-Lewis, coordinator of diversity and student engagement for the district, and Tessa Thompson, social worker at Tremper High School.

Art, oration