KUSD elementary students showcase their knowledge in 17th annual Black History Bee

Who refused to give up her seat on an Alabama bus in 1955?
Who was the first African American Supreme Court justice?
How many slaves did Harriet Tubman free during the Underground Railroad movement?
These were among the questions 24 area elementary school students were asked Wednesday for the Kenosha Unified School District’s 17th annual Black History Bee.
At the event, elementary-age students from each school showcased their knowledge of pivotal figures within the African American community — from such early trailblazers as Tubman to more modern figures, including recent presidential candidates Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.
This year’s Black History Bee, held in the Mahone Middle School auditorium, took nearly an hour to complete before Somers Elementary School student Addison Cater was declared the winner.
Cater was asked what role African American sailor Doris “Dorie” Miller played during the attack on Pearl Harbor while serving with the U.S. Navy. When Cater stated he carried wounded soldiers, she was declared this year’s champion.
“She had a stellar showing last year, so I am not at all surprised she is standing here this year,” said Megan Fisher, a teacher at Stocker Elementary School.
Fisher founded the Black History Bee, which has become an annual tradition. She has served as the competition’s facilitator since it was launched.
Yousuf Saad Qadri, a student at the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum, was named runner-up.
Multiple rounds
This year’s Black History Bee featured multiple rounds, with questions growing increasingly more complex as time passed and the number of contestants was narrowed.
While Cater was named the champion, Stocker Elementary School Principal April Nelson, who provided a welcome to parents and other visitors in the audience, said there was enough congratulatory pats on the back to go around. Each participating student was given a trophy for representing his or her school.
“You’re already winners, so thank you for representing your schools,” Nelson said.
While Fisher served as director of this year’s Black History Bee, she was accompanied by two judges: Yolanda Jackson-Lewis, coordinator of diversity and student engagement for the district, and Tessa Thompson, social worker at Tremper High School.
Art, oration
Wednesday’s program kicked off with several other black history themed events, including Stocker fifth-graders’ reading of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech and Brass Elementary School student Niomi Waterford’s recitation of “And Still I Rise.”
The program also served as a platform for showcasing elementary school award winners in an art and writing contest.
In the art contest, McKinley student Brian Cruz earned first place, Stocker student Kaitlyn Ginn placed second and Whittier student Julia Thompson placed third.
In the writing contest, Stocker students had a strong showing, with each placing in the top three, leading off with Aaleyah Smith in first, Shiloh Rivera in second and Jayden Sotomayor in third.