KUSD graduates push for in-person commencement

The Kenosha Unified School District’s decision last week to call off in-person commencement ceremonies scheduled for July, citing continuing coronavirus concerns, has upset some members of the senior class and their families.

They started a Kenosha Graduates Facebook page that soon topped 350 members, and Friday some Class of 2020 graduates took part in a peaceful protest outside the ESC Building.

The students came from different schools and some met as they carried signs. All wanted to express the view that they should receive their diplomas in a traditional commencement ceremony.

The demonstration — and the Facebook page — was organized by Jacob Williams, the brother of Reuther senior Heaven Pidgeon.

Williams contacted the Kenosha News and said his aim in starting the Facebook group was “to show the graduating class you need to stand up and fight for the things you want to change, things you rightfully deserve, things that you have worked hard for and earned.”

The demonstration continued for a few hours Friday, as students came and went.