KUSD graduates push for in-person commencement

The Kenosha Unified School District’s decision last week to call off in-person commencement ceremonies scheduled for July, citing continuing coronavirus concerns, has upset some members of the senior class and their families.
They started a Kenosha Graduates Facebook page that soon topped 350 members, and Friday some Class of 2020 graduates took part in a peaceful protest outside the ESC Building.
The students came from different schools and some met as they carried signs. All wanted to express the view that they should receive their diplomas in a traditional commencement ceremony.
The demonstration — and the Facebook page — was organized by Jacob Williams, the brother of Reuther senior Heaven Pidgeon.
Williams contacted the Kenosha News and said his aim in starting the Facebook group was “to show the graduating class you need to stand up and fight for the things you want to change, things you rightfully deserve, things that you have worked hard for and earned.”
The demonstration continued for a few hours Friday, as students came and went.
KUSD contacted parents last Friday and said, “We are reaching out with very sad news. Although we want nothing more than to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the Class of 2020 and to allow our students to experience prom, it is simply not realistic.”
The district noted the latest public health updates.
“The Department of Health Services recommends that schools cancel or postpone all in-person ceremonies for spring and summer graduations. Public gatherings such as traditional graduation ceremonies are not advised until the state has met benchmarks articulated in the state’s Badger Bounce Back,” KUSD wrote.
“... Please know that we truly wanted nothing more than to allow for these milestone events to occur as they have for many years, but we must put the safety and well-being of our students first and foremost. Our hearts go out to our students who are impacted and we understand how truly devastating this will be, but we simply cannot risk their health.”
KUSD plans to offer virtual commencement ceremonies for each high school on Saturday, July 25, at 5 p.m.
