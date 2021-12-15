KUSD graduation rate declines in yearly comparison

KENOSHA — The graduation rate for high school seniors across the Kenosha Unified School District declined at the conclusion of the pandemic-fueled 2020-21 school year, officials revealed in a new in-depth report.

Kristopher Keckler, KUSD chief information officer, provided the School Board with a detailed report of recent and historical statistics at a board meeting Tuesday.

In the metric of traditional, on-time four-year graduation statistics, KUSD reported an overall rate of 88.8% this year, down from the 2020 figure of 93.5%. The 2021 rate was the lowest in five years. The rate in 2017 was 90.1%, 91.1% in 2018 and 89.5% in 2019.

Figures in the report indicated disparities from one high school to the next. Harborside Academy, which shares the building with Ruether High School at 913 57th St., notched the largest graduation rate of 100%, according to the report.

With the district’s high school competency diploma option in the mix, LakeView Technology Academy, 9449 88th Ave., in Pleasant Prairie, was the second highest with a rate of 98.6%, followed by Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., at 93.3%, Reuther at 87.7%, Tremper, 8560 26th Ave., at 86% and Bradford, 3700 Washington Road, at 81.4%.

Racial disparities

There also were racial disparities in the district’s graduation rate this past year. A total of 93.6% of white students, for example, graduated with the high school competency diploma factored in, compared to 100% Asian, 84.4% Hispanic and 78.9% Black students.

Keckler and other district officials reportedly have been compiling annual graduation reports to help guide future policy decisions.

At the meeting, School Board President Yolanda Adams said she values the data included in document.

“This is a very important report,” Adams said. “It has a lot of statistics that are important in a lot of different ways. It’s very informative.”

No changes to mask policy

Also Tuesday, the KUSD School Board:

• Took no further action on the Better Together Plan that outlines COVID-19 mitigation measures throughout the 2021-22 school year.

In late August, the School Board voted to require facemasks as the number of positive cases ticked upward at the time amid the spread of the Delta variant.

Since then, a few modifications have been made to the plan, including last month’s board decision to relax mask wearing for athletes and fine arts students.

During public comment at Tuesday’s board meeting, officials heard from a half-dozen parents who called for an outright lifting of the mask requirement.

“Your job is to listen to and care about what the community believes,” parent Eric Meadows said.

• Approved several high school course changes for the 2022-23 school year, including the addition of two new specialized courses — one titled “foundations in urban education,” the other referred to as “teaching and supporting students with diverse characteristics and needs.”

Both courses dovetail into KUSD’s Rising Educators Club for high school students. The initiative, which includes partnerships with Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, gives students in grades 11 and 12 the opportunity to earn up to 16 credits toward an education degree.

