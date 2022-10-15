KUSD implements Speak Up Speak Out program to promote safety in local schools and communities

The Kenosha Unified School District has debuted a new tool to promote safety in local schools and communities.

KUSD has partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety to bring the Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center to the district. It is a comprehensive, one-stop place to turn with important concerns, offering a Threat Reporting System, Threat Assessment Consultation, Critical Incident Response and General School Safety Guidance.

Kenosha Unified has been ahead of the Wisconsin DOJ on the issue. It earlier identified the need and the district has been using a similar program called STOPit to provide safety and wellness solutions for several years. Now that the state has its new program up and in operation, KUSD has transitioned to the new resource center.

A key feature to the resource center is the ability to report safety concerns via a cellular app 24/7, which are then addressed by resource center staff who communicate directly with school administrators and law enforcement.

“We want to encourage our students to talk to their families at home, we want to encourage families to talk to their students about this,” said Yolanda Jackson-Lewis, KUSD coordinator of diversity/student & family engagement. “And just make sure that we’re all working together to guarantee our schools are safe (and) our communities are safe for our students and our staff.”

The tip line is used to identify threats to schools, as well as other safety concerns, such as bullying, drug use, mental health concerns and more. While the identity of the person submitting the tip will remain confidential, parents will be notified if local school administrators or law enforcement deems it necessary.

An app for the program is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-697-8761.

“It’s not just about schools, it’s about community,” Jackson-Lewis said. “It takes a whole community to keep our school safe and our community safe.”

Jackson-Lewis said the resource is important because it helps to empower people to report safety concerns when they see them or hear about them.

“Our children are growing up in a world (and) in a society where they are very familiar with school violence, and community by attacks,” Jackson-Lewis said. “And so I think the significance is helping not only our young people understand, but our community understand that we don’t have to live in fear. There are ways that we can stand up, speak up and speak out, you know, there are ways that we can try our best to make sure that we’re doing all we can to make sure that our students, our staff, families and communities are safe.”

More information on reporting and resources can be found at https://speakup.widoj.gov/.