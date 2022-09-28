KUSD Interim superintendent Bethany Ormseth returns to LakeView Tech

After serving as interim superintendent for the past year-and-a-half, Bethany Ormseth will return to her former position at LakeView Technology Academy.

School Board President Yolanda Adams acknowledged Ormseth’s work and dedication to the district in a school board meeting Tuesday night.

“When she was asked to step in temporarily, I ascertain she did not expect it to turn into 15 of what were probably the longest months of her life,” Adams said. “She navigated us through some of the most challenging COVID times and remained the constant calm in the storm.”

Ormseth said she has enjoyed serving in the role for the past 15 months, and she is excited to be back at LakeView Tech.

“I have learned a great deal and established many new relationships that I will cherish for years to come,” Ormseth said. “While I will miss those I have worked closely with this past year-and-a-half, I am thrilled to return to the building level to reconnect with the students of LakeView Technology Academy. Students are the reason I am so passionate about education and will always be the driving force in my dedication to KUSD and our greater community.”

Adams extended her gratitude, thanks and best wishes to Ormseth during the School Board meeting.

“We are thankful for her leadership and even more thankful that she will remain in KUSD as she returns to LakeView. Thank you Dr. Ormseth. We cannot be more appreciative for all you have done for our students, staff and families,” Adams said. “We hope your transition back to Lakeview is smooth and that you take a moment to relax and breathe. After all you have done this past year, we thank you.”