KUSD Jazz Festival concert is Nov. 13

The Kenosha Unified School District’s Department of Fine Arts is hosting its annual Jazz Festival, wrapping up with a concert 6:30 Saturday evening at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St.

This year’s guest artist is trumpeter, singer, composer and educator Mike “Maz” Maher.

Maher is a founding member of the Multi-Grammy award-winning group Snarky Puppy. He has performed and/or recorded with many jazz artists. As a composer, Maher has penned three compositions for Snarky Puppy, including “Skate U,” “Sleeper,” and “While We’re Young.” He also writes all of the music for a band under his own name.

Maher is working with KUSD music students and other clinicians in performance sessions and workshops, leading up to the Nov. 13 concert.

The concert will feature all the KUSD jazz ensembles, performances by Maher and a KUSD alumni/staff combo.

The Jazz Festival is supported each year by Dave Sturino of Hansen’s Pool and Spa.

Participating KUSD band directors are: Karl Mueller, Bradford High School; Zachary Hamilton, Harborside Academy; Jeremy Kriedeman, Indian Trail High School; Kathy Ripley, Tremper High School; Michael Monk, Mahone Middle School; Matt Maccari, Lance Middle School; Nathan Larsen, Lincoln Middle School; Katie Poole, Bullen Middle School; and Lucas Dickinson, Washington Middle School.

Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. performance are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and staff and $5 for students. A streaming pass, to livestream the clinics and performances, costs $25. All auditorium seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased at www.kusd.edu/finearts.

