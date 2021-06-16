KUSD removes mask mandate, makes wearing optional as part of Better Together Plan

After receiving an earful from parents at another special meeting, the Kenosha Unified School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to loosen some of the COVID-19 safety protocols that have been in place this past year.

The board approved the latest iteration of the administration’s Better Together plan, a blueprint for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. It also puts an immediate end to KUSD’s mask mandate, instead making it an option.

Before the board delved into the nuts and bolts of Better Together, the elected body heard impassioned comments from a dozen parents and teachers — many imploring district decision-makers to return to something as close as possible to a pre-pandemic scenario.

“Governments, private companies and other school districts have now moved on and are looking forward,” Pleasant Prairie resident Eric Meadows said. “The danger has passed. Vaccines are available. It is time to be a leader again and look forward — not backward.”

Another speaker, Lora Lehman, pointed to a recent district survey that revealed nearly 68% of respondents favored an outright end to mask wearing or making it optional.

“All masks do is keep fear alive,” Lehman said. “Enough is enough. I hope we make different decisions, moving forward.”