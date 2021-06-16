KUSD removes mask mandate, makes wearing optional as part of Better Together Plan

After receiving an earful from parents at another special meeting, the Kenosha Unified School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to loosen some of the COVID-19 safety protocols that have been in place this past year.
The board approved the latest iteration of the administration’s Better Together plan, a blueprint for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. It also puts an immediate end to KUSD’s mask mandate, instead making it an option.
Before the board delved into the nuts and bolts of Better Together, the elected body heard impassioned comments from a dozen parents and teachers — many imploring district decision-makers to return to something as close as possible to a pre-pandemic scenario.
“Governments, private companies and other school districts have now moved on and are looking forward,” Pleasant Prairie resident Eric Meadows said. “The danger has passed. Vaccines are available. It is time to be a leader again and look forward — not backward.”
Another speaker, Lora Lehman, pointed to a recent district survey that revealed nearly 68% of respondents favored an outright end to mask wearing or making it optional.
“All masks do is keep fear alive,” Lehman said. “Enough is enough. I hope we make different decisions, moving forward.”
But one speaker, KUSD special education teacher Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, implored the board to consider input from teachers and students before adopting the plan. Kitts-Lewinski serves as the president of the local teachers union, the Kenosha Education Association.
“We must have a collaborative and creative problem-solving process,” Kitts-Lewinski said.
In addition to optional masking, Better Together states protocol at all KUSD facilities will include a “reasonable effort to maximize 3-foot physical distancing” and that a “reasonable effort will be made to maximize space in classrooms.”
Additionally, the adopted plan calls for the continued use of cleaning and disinfecting of shared equipment and spaces and ongoing reliance on the higher security air filtration system. There are no plans for classroom quarantines if and when a positive case occurs.
‘Very fluid’
Sue Valeri, chief of school leadership with KUSD, said the Better Together plan is subject to change, depending on how COVID-19 data and guidance evolves in the months ahead.
“This is very fluid,” Valeri said. “We will continue to work with our local and state health departments. We will continue to make adjustments as guidance evolves.”
Valeri said the overarching goal this fall is to welcome as many students as possible back to full in-person learning, across all grade levels. But KUSD will continue to make accommodations for a virtual learning option, with the caveat parents that commit to that option for a full year.
Speaking to the prospect of mid-year changes, or a back-and-forth scenario between in-person and virtual, Valeri said, “It’s just not possible. We will be staffing, based on the numbers we have this summer.”
The district has asked parents interested in the virtual option to attend an information session on the program and what requirements will be in place for the upcoming school year. The sessions are being held from June 21-23, and information on times is posted on the district’s website, kusd.edu.
School Board member Todd Price said he believes the plan in place continues to balance safety protocols with broad educational opportunities that serve the entire district.
“I’m excited about this kind of choice,” Price said, pointing to the continued use of virtual learning. “It moves us further into the 21st Century.”