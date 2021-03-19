KUSD School Board candidate forum set for Monday

The Kenosha Unified School District is scheduled to livestream and video record a School Board candidate panel discussion, hosted and moderated by Kenosha News Managing Editor Pete Wicklund, at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The forum is scheduled to be aired live on youtube.com/kenoshaschools and Channel 20 and will also be available for watching on YouTube at a later date and time.

Three board seats are up for contention in the April 6 election. The six candidates running for office are: Incumbents Todd Battle of Kenosha and Mary Braun Modder of Somers; Valerie Douglas of Kenosha; Eric Meadows of Pleasant Prairie; Brooks Litz of Pleasant Prairie; and Todd Price of Kenosha.

The Kenosha News and KUSD are offering the event as a public service for voters, and it does not mean either entity is endorsing any one candidate over another.

