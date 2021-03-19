KUSD School Board candidate forum set for Monday

The Kenosha Unified School District is scheduled to livestream and video record a School Board candidate panel discussion, hosted and moderated by Kenosha News Managing Editor Pete Wicklund, at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The forum is scheduled to be aired live on youtube.com/kenoshaschools and Channel 20 and will also be available for watching on YouTube at a later date and time.
Three board seats are up for contention in the April 6 election. The six candidates running for office are: Incumbents Todd Battle of Kenosha and Mary Braun Modder of Somers; Valerie Douglas of Kenosha; Eric Meadows of Pleasant Prairie; Brooks Litz of Pleasant Prairie; and Todd Price of Kenosha.
The Kenosha News and KUSD are offering the event as a public service for voters, and it does not mean either entity is endorsing any one candidate over another.
1 of 6
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
IN PHOTOS: Lance Middle School 7th grade service organization research project
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world.
To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster. They had to find out basics such as history, leading members, volunteer opportunities, donation options, and much more.
Students got to put down their Chromebooks and work on these hands-on posters with a partner and then present their final product to their classmates. Students learned a lot about local, national and worldwide organizations through this project and got to explore their new and growing passion for helping others.
1 of 6
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
Kenosha Unified
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
Kenosha Unified
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
Kenosha Unified photo
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
Kenosha Unified photo
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.
Kenosha Unified photo
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world. To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster.