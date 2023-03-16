Kenosha Unified School Board candidates weighed in on school choice, career readiness and other issues at a focus Wednesday hosted by local high school students.

Candidates Yolanda Adams and Lamar Madison are facing each other for a seat on the board in the Tuesday, April 4, spring election.

Adams, the incumbent, served as board president in 2002 before she was unseated in the 2003 general election. In 2019, Adams returned to the board after she was appointed to finish out the final year of then-board member Gary Kunich, who moved out of the district. In 2020, Adams won election to the board as the top candidate receiving 13,533 votes. She graduated from Kenosha Unified schools, Gateway Technical College and Carthage College. She is a former senior accountant at Outboard Marine Corporation and SER Jobs for Progress and retired president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, Inc.

Madison, a Pleasant Prairie resident, is the head of training and compliance at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company in Round Lake, Ill. He is an Army veteran, serving 12 years of active duty military service. Prior to his current position, he worked as a police chief, director of emergency services for the military and as a prison warden at Guantanamo Bay.

Their responses to questions from the Building Our Future students included:

The district currently faces a $9.7M deficit. How do you address this?

Madison: Real talk, there is no addressing this. Either we get a bailout from the state, or there's going to be a tax levy (and) a referendum is going to have to happen to ask you for more money. You do have a third option, which no one wants to do: you're going to have to cut very deep to get out of this hole. Cutting deep and getting rid of teachers' jobs is not good for anyone. Yolanda has been on this school board for 20 years. With 23,000 students from 2010, we've been in a decline every cent, and they have never cut spending.

Adams: First of all, let me clarify that I was not on the board for 20 years. I was on the board 20 years ago. The other good news is, he's wrong. We balanced the budget. We just did, and this is how we did it: we're going to close Wilson School, we did away with the HSA contributions, attrition and then we reduced some ESC staff. It's proposed we're at a balanced budget right now and we did not raise your taxes, and we did not do all the things he said. We worked with our community and had community sessions and we worked with our Budget and Finance Committee to come to these solutions for that deficit.

What is your perspective on school choice?

Adams: I will support an instrumentality charter school, which is one that is controlled by our school board. I will not support vouchers for independent charter schools that take resources from our district to a different school. Choice programs are OK as long as they're in our choice schools.

Madison: I don't know what government agency or what person that's part of the government can tell you they don't want you taking your kids to a private school. Choice school means private school — let's get it right. You have a right to take your kids wherever they want; wherever you want them to go. I'm for the state paying everyone money to take their kids where they want to go ... You should have the right to leave a school that is not meeting the criteria or the educational standards for your child. I love charter schools, but not the ones controlled by this board.

What are your plans to increase college and career readiness?

Madison: I'm sorry but these kids are not ready for college. We're testing the bottom 50%. These kids are aging out, they're not graduating. They will not be prepared for school. The best they can do is try to go to Gateway Technical College in between school, but they're not ready for prime time -- most of them not. They can't even read, can't do math and can't write ... Let's get the standard up, let's be a school system in a district people want to come to. We should demand nothing but educational excellence.

Adams: I'm brown. My eight siblings and I all graduated 55 years ago. My three kids all graduated 10 years ago, so brown students are graduating from high school. We need to do better, though, and Kenosha Unified has just implemented a new pathways program. It is a career-based learning experience where students, teachers and employers get together. It's a one year or two year program and students, when they complete it, receive a certificate from the state. This is one of the things that our current board and our school district is doing to prepare students for careers.

What role should the KEA have in educational policy?

Adams: I strongly believe that the Kenosha Education Association, the teacher's union, should be a partner with our district in setting our educational policy. (The KEA) is our advocates for our students. They're the ones that go up to Madison and advocate for funding and the needs of our classrooms. The teachers are the one that know what's needed in the classroom to ensure our students are learning in a safe environment so they can achieve.

Madison: I believe the KEA is an interest group just like any other interest group. If the KEA was that important, I don't know why only 30% of teachers-- maybe 25% of teachers-- are a part of that union. If it was that important, I would think you would have 100% participation. The school board's prime focus is the parents. Parents come talk to us, we talk to the administration. If KEA went away tomorrow, I don't think the teachers would shed a tear.

How will you ensure that all have access to quality a education?

Adams: We need to treat all students the same and we need to make sure all students feel welcome in our schools. We have to make sure that we have the resources available to them to graduate from high school. How do we ensure that? By allocating the proper resources to our students and to our teachers. We do have ways to help parents who are facing financial setbacks, and teachers are good about identifying resources for those parents.

Madison: I think, if you want to ensure that all students have access to quality education, regardless of economic background, I say give every student that's fallen into this category a voucher and pay for them to go to school. Give them the credit and let them go to the school of their choice. If they're not getting the access to education currently, then I think we should take some of those funds and give them to parents, so they can take their kids where they want.