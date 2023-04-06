Kenosha Unified School Board member Eric has formally filed a lawsuit against the School Board Thursday in response to the board's decision to vacate his seat in early February due to a clerical error.

The district decision to vacate Meadows’ seat came earlier this year after a Wisconsin Elections Commission employee noticed a clerical error in the district’s election notice for the 2022 spring election. The commission said the board improperly listed the position as a three-year term, rather than a one-year term.

At that time, there were two, three-year terms expiring in 2025 and one, one-year term expiring this spring. The candidate with the third-largest number of votes in the spring 2022 election was to serve the one-year term. Election results reflected Eric Meadows received the third-largest number of votes, and would therefore be serving for one year.

As a result of the error, the School Board decided Meadows’ position would be vacated at the end of April, at which time an appointee will serve on the school board for one year before an election is held for a two-year seat in 2024.

After retaining legal counsel, Meadows sent a cease and desist letter to the Kenosha Unified School District and the School Board on Feb. 14. The letter informed the board they allegedly had no legal authority to vacate Meadows from the office and appoint a successor to serve from April 2023 until the April 2024 election. The board continued its proceedings, and appointed Meadows to the vacated seat.

Thursday's filing makes two claims: Meadows was deprived of due process and the decision to vacate his seat caused the unlawful forfeiture of his office.

Meadows' lawsuit alleges he did not resign or voluntarily vacate his seat and did not receive due process, citing that the board did not hold a public hearing or adopt a motion to vacate the seat during its executive session.

It is also alleged that the actions taken by the board to vacate his seat were unauthorized by law, according to the lawsuit, and is a "legally unauthorized forfeiture of Meadows' public office." According to the lawsuit, the board did not make any finding to vacate Meadows' seat for cause, gross neglect of duty or continued physical or mental inability to perform duties in office.

Meadows is seeking a court judgement declaring that he is to serve his three-year term as an elected member of the Kenosha Unified School Board to April 2025.

The lawsuit also asks that the injunction should reflect the board take immediate action to reinstate Meadows to serve his full term in office, and that it "may not vacate his office by board action because it has no legal authority to do so in the manner so described by the complaint."

The lawsuit also asks the court to grant any other necessary or proper relief.

“Following the (2022) public ballot, registered voters in the Kenosha Unified School District elected Eric Meadows to a three-year term on the school board," said Thomas More Society Special Counsel Erick Kaardal.

“Intentional or not, you can’t pull a ‘bait and switch’ on a duly and fairly elected official,” Kaardal said. “No one is questioning that Eric Meadows was elected by the voters to a three-year term on the Kenosha Unified School District Board. What is of concern here is that the school board cannot keep their own staggered positions straight – it’s basic math and those running public education in Kenosha have flunked. Mr. Meadows cannot be punished for the incompetencies of his peers. With a background that includes finance and insurance, Eric’s skills appear to be desperately needed on this board.”