KUSD sets Nov. 8 special meeting of electors in response to petition on board salaries

In response to a petition more than 300 signatures, the Kenosha Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting of district electors for 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.
The special meeting is scheduled to take place in the auditorium at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., and is open to the public. Those interested can also view the meeting live online via the district’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/kenoshaschools.
A petition, filed by the Education Justice Coalition on Oct. 13, seeks to restore School Board salaries and reinstate more than $2.9 million in the tax levy that will help fund the district's proposed operating budget for next year. The petition, signed by 300 district residents, sought to have the special meeting Monday, Oct. 25, but logistics and the need to consult with district attorneys did not allow for that timetable.
Scheduling a special meeting of electors requires several legal steps, according to information the school district released Friday. Districts are required to publish two legal notices alerting the public of a meeting. The first one for the Nov. 8 session is scheduled to be published in the Kenosha News on Tuesday, and the second one Monday, Nov. 1.
At the meeting, electors will elect a chairperson and consider School Board salaries.
At the district's annual meeting in September, a majority of electors voted to drastically reduce board pay and approved a $100 stipend for each regular School Board meeting attended in person.
Board per diems also were capped at $25. Previously, board members, including the president, had each earned an annual stipend of $6,500 and a $60 per diem.
Both changes went into effect immediately after the September meeting.
Rules on the levy
The petition filers also are seeking to reinstate the proposed tax levy of $88,907,061 for next year. At the annual meeting in September, electors voted to reduce the levy to $86 million.
KUSD officials at that time said that electors' recommendations to set the tax levy are advisory only.
Attendees of the Nov. 8 meeting will be asked to show proof of identification or complete an oath of residency upon registering as a resident or non-resident and will be required to wear a mask.
Eligible are electors are adult residents who live in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers, east of Interstate 94. Individuals who plan to attend are encouraged to arrive early in order to register, district officials said.