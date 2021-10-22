KUSD sets Nov. 8 special meeting of electors in response to petition on board salaries

In response to a petition more than 300 signatures, the Kenosha Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting of district electors for 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

The special meeting is scheduled to take place in the auditorium at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St., and is open to the public. Those interested can also view the meeting live online via the district’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/kenoshaschools.

A petition, filed by the Education Justice Coalition on Oct. 13, seeks to restore School Board salaries and reinstate more than $2.9 million in the tax levy that will help fund the district's proposed operating budget for next year. The petition, signed by 300 district residents, sought to have the special meeting Monday, Oct. 25, but logistics and the need to consult with district attorneys did not allow for that timetable.

Scheduling a special meeting of electors requires several legal steps, according to information the school district released Friday. Districts are required to publish two legal notices alerting the public of a meeting. The first one for the Nov. 8 session is scheduled to be published in the Kenosha News on Tuesday, and the second one Monday, Nov. 1.

At the meeting, electors will elect a chairperson and consider School Board salaries.