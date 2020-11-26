KUSD students and teachers share what they are thankful for

“I’m so thankful for having a nice teacher and having nice people and nice friends that help me out when I need it. And I’m thankful for having food to eat in the morning and at lunch. I’m thankful for having an education and learning things that I did not know before. And this year I’m grateful for having a family and have a mom because a lot of kids don’t have a mom so I just want to say thank you.” —Sumar

“This year I am thankful for video games. I am thankful for video games because I enjoy them and they help me stay connected with friends on the weekends during the pandemic. Also it entertains me when I have nothing to do and nobody wants to play football or just tackle each other.” —Alex

“This year I am thankful for my family and friends. I’m thankful for them because ever since COVID happened there has been a lot going on, but my friends and family are COVID-free and I’m thankful they’re safe and healthy. But I’m also thankful for my family all the time because they take care of me and get me food and shelter.” —Kendall