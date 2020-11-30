KUSD superintendent Savaglio-Jarvis earns national certification

Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, Kenosha Unified School District superintendent, is among nearly 30 superintendents from across the country to be recognized for successfully completing the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program.

The program, administered by AASA, the school superintendents association, is a collaborative effort with AASA state affiliates, the National School Boards Association, and business and corporate leaders. The master teachers and guest instructors have all been sitting superintendents and have demonstrable track records of success.

“AASA’s National Superintendent Certification Program is one of the best professional development and learning experiences I’ve ever had as an educator,” said Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis. “Given the uncertainty of today’s unprecedented times, I believe the program was so invaluable because it provided me with ample opportunities to work with a cohort of peers from across the country who challenged each other to improve. As the nation works to strengthen our public schools, I would highly encourage superintendents from across my state and the country to enroll in this outstanding program.”