KUSD superintendent Savaglio-Jarvis earns national certification

Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, Kenosha Unified School District superintendent, is among nearly 30 superintendents from across the country to be recognized for successfully completing the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program.
The program, administered by AASA, the school superintendents association, is a collaborative effort with AASA state affiliates, the National School Boards Association, and business and corporate leaders. The master teachers and guest instructors have all been sitting superintendents and have demonstrable track records of success.
“AASA’s National Superintendent Certification Program is one of the best professional development and learning experiences I’ve ever had as an educator,” said Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis. “Given the uncertainty of today’s unprecedented times, I believe the program was so invaluable because it provided me with ample opportunities to work with a cohort of peers from across the country who challenged each other to improve. As the nation works to strengthen our public schools, I would highly encourage superintendents from across my state and the country to enroll in this outstanding program.”
“In these uncertain times, excellence in leadership in our nation’s public schools has never been more vital to our children’s well-being,” said Daniel A. Domenech, AASA executive director. “In light of the pandemic, the AASA National Superintendent Certification Program provides superintendents with opportunities to engage in a world-class professional learning opportunity. I am pleased to congratulate Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis for completing the program.”
The AASA National Superintendent Certification Program sharpens the skills that successful superintendents identify as essential for leading in today’s complex and challenging education environment. The program was developed by superintendents, exclusively for superintendents, and is led by seasoned and successful superintendents.
