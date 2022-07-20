KUSD to host 2022 Youth Tennis Tournament

The Kenosha Unified Schools, Department of Recreation will hold its annual Junior Tennis Tournament July 28 and 29 at Bullen Middle School in the far rear of the building.

The tournament, which is broken up into age categories, kicks off at 2 p.m. on July 28 with boys and girls 12 and under doubles competition.

The deadline to register for the tournament is 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the cost to compete is $7. The link to register is available on the Kenosha Unified School District recreation department website.

"First (and) second place, get trophies," said Simone Jones, a recreation and senior center specialist at KUSD. "And then we also have ribbons that are handed out and I think they'll go all the way down to fourth place."

Divisions in the tournament include 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under for singles tournaments and 12, 14, 16 and 18 and under for doubles tournaments.

"It's open to the public for students that live in the Kenosha Unified School District Boundaries," Jones said.

The event is also free to the public. There will be stadium bleacher seating available, but there will be no concessions available.

Participants in the tournament are expected to keep their own scoring, and should know how to score, serve, and transition throughout their own match with very minimal help.

Jones said some participants in the tournament are from the recreation department's free annual summer tennis program, which commenced in June this year.

"Our program is actually run by college students, so they instruct the youth that are currently in our summer program," Jones said. "They go one day a week for a one hour session. And then we also have two sessions that are strictly tournament training, so they learn how to score (and) they learn how to do everything themselves so that when they get to the tournament, if they decide to participate, they have learned those skills."

Jones added that students who were not in the summer program are still welcome to register and participate.