Kwik Trip adding fifth site in Pleasant Prairie

“It is very close to a residential area,” he said. “I can’t think of any other fueling facilities that are so close to a residential area and why they would possibly need to be open until midnight if there is (another Kwik Trip) a half-mile away.”

Commissioner Michelle Burnett raised the question regarding the short distance between the two locations.

“I’m just curious as to what we see as the benefits of having another identical Kwik Trip half a mile from the one that already exists and how that’s going to any way better serve the community,” she said.

Commissioner Mike Pollocoff said having two nearby locations isn’t that unusual, however.

“I’ve been seeing more of these, specifically with Kwik Trip, across the state, where they’ve been locating a store, especially if it’s on a major thoroughfare to take advantage of the traffic flow,” he said. “There’s an advantage to that in not stacking traffic up.”

Resident opposes plan

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel read into the record a letter submitted by William Bolgar, who stated he was “vehemently” opposed to the project.