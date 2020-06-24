Kwik Trip adding fifth site in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village soon will have a fifth Kwik Trip location at its disposal.
In a virtual meeting held Monday, the Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit and operational plans for the latest location within the Main Street Market development, west of Old Green Bay Road at 102nd Street.
The proposed location is about a half-mile from the Kwik Trip at 10451 72nd Ave. Three other stores are located at 10215 120th Ave.; 8900 76th St.; and 8800 75th St., which has a Kenosha mailing address but is within the village.
Kwik Trip is proposing 10 fueling dispensers under the canopy, along with a 10,976-square-foot convenience store and an attached garage. While most Kwik Trips run 24 hours a day, the new location will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight.
According to the village staff report, plans are to employ 28 people, 20 full-time and eight part-time. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021, Kwik Trip Real Estate Manager Troy Mleziva said.
“We’re looking to continue to grow our service in the community,” he said. “As Pleasant Prairie has been growing, we’ve been planning to grow along with the community, and this is our latest opportunity to be of service.”
Plan Commission Chairman Mike Serpe said the project will bring value to the community.
“Kwik Trip is a quality company that is Wisconsin-based,” he said. “I don’t know a Kwik Trip in this area that is poorly run or that has a negative appearance to the neighborhood. They’re a good company. I’m proud to have them in the village, and I use them regularly.”
Mleziva, who said the project represents a $5 million investment by the company, cited Kwik Trip’s diverse offerings as a main selling point for the added location.
“Having access to fresh groceries and products in neighborhoods is important,” he said. “We’ve seen that product be well received in Pleasant Prairie and the surrounding areas in Kenosha County.”
Some concerns
The close proximity to the 72nd Avenue location and lighting concerns led to a bit of a discussion among the commission.
Because the proposed location is near the Meadowlands condominium development, the building and parking lot lighting, the height of the canopy and its signage, and the signage and its lighting all will be evaluated, the staff report stated.
Those detailed plans will be submitted and reviewed as part of the project’s final site and operational plans.
Commissioner Brock Williamson questioned the need for the store to stay open until midnight.
“It is very close to a residential area,” he said. “I can’t think of any other fueling facilities that are so close to a residential area and why they would possibly need to be open until midnight if there is (another Kwik Trip) a half-mile away.”
Commissioner Michelle Burnett raised the question regarding the short distance between the two locations.
“I’m just curious as to what we see as the benefits of having another identical Kwik Trip half a mile from the one that already exists and how that’s going to any way better serve the community,” she said.
Commissioner Mike Pollocoff said having two nearby locations isn’t that unusual, however.
“I’ve been seeing more of these, specifically with Kwik Trip, across the state, where they’ve been locating a store, especially if it’s on a major thoroughfare to take advantage of the traffic flow,” he said. “There’s an advantage to that in not stacking traffic up.”
Resident opposes plan
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel read into the record a letter submitted by William Bolgar, who stated he was “vehemently” opposed to the project.
Bolgar cited a number of concerns: increased traffic; 24-hour, bright, intrusive lights; highly increased noise and sound pollution; safety concerns; a potential decrease in neighboring property values; the close proximity to the other location; a risk of a monopoly; and numerous environmental issues.
When it comes to safety concerns, Bolgar said that gas stations account for 6% of armed robberies, while employees suffer from workplace homicide second to only taxi cab drivers.
“I ask that (the commission) make the right call for our citizens, our community, myself and my family,” Bolgar wrote. “This is not a decision you are presented with for just right now. The impact will be felt for many decades to come.”
