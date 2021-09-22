Kwik Trip, Scooter's Coffee on the horizon in Paddock Lake

“We’re going to see some big change here in Paddock Lake,” Village Administrator Tim Popanda said.

A catalyst for growth

Burns and Popanda anticipate that the addition of these commercial properties will serve as a catalyst for more growth, as did recently completed residential developments.

“There has been a lot of inquiries regarding residential and commercial development projects in the Highway 50, 83 and 75 corridor,” Popanda said.

Popanda said the village has a comprehensive land-use plan and strong design standards in place.

“It works well for this community,” Popanda said. “Other communities have copied our standards.”

Access to sewer service

The parcels south of Walgreens being considered for these developments are the last two in that area that will be served by the Paddock Lake Sanitary Sewer Service area. Under a boundary agreement forged in 2005 with the Town of Salem, prior to it incorporating into the Village of Salem Lakes, other Paddock Lake property in that area will be served by the Salem Lakes Sanitary District.