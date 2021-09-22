Kwik Trip, Scooter's Coffee on the horizon in Paddock Lake

PADDOCK LAKE — The first Kwik Trip between I-94 and Lake Geneva is proposed in Paddock Lake, south of Walgreens on Highway 83, while Scooter's Coffee, a popular drive-through franchise in Nebraska and the Dakotas, is planned to replace Cozi Bakery on Highway 50, east of Westosha Central High School.
Both plans are scheduled to go before the Paddock Lake Planning Commission on Monday. Commissioners are set to review final site and architectural plans at the meeting, set for 6 p.m. at the Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.
A conditional-use permit for a 30.1-square-foot LED video display message board has also been requested by Kwik Trip.
The Kwik Trip would be just south of the planned Culver’s location, which would be immediately south of Walgreens, located on the southwest corner of the Highway 50/83 intersection.
“There is some excitement in the community about a Kwik Trip,” Village President Terry Burns said, adding there is also some concern being voiced by the owners of other gas stations in the village.
Kwik Trip and Culver's were both granted conceptual approval last spring. Public hearings on the rezoning and conditional-use requests for Kwik Trip still need to be held, and the developer’s agreement is being drafted. Construction could begin as early as next spring.
“We’re going to see some big change here in Paddock Lake,” Village Administrator Tim Popanda said.
A catalyst for growth
Burns and Popanda anticipate that the addition of these commercial properties will serve as a catalyst for more growth, as did recently completed residential developments.
“There has been a lot of inquiries regarding residential and commercial development projects in the Highway 50, 83 and 75 corridor,” Popanda said.
Popanda said the village has a comprehensive land-use plan and strong design standards in place.
“It works well for this community,” Popanda said. “Other communities have copied our standards.”
Access to sewer service
The parcels south of Walgreens being considered for these developments are the last two in that area that will be served by the Paddock Lake Sanitary Sewer Service area. Under a boundary agreement forged in 2005 with the Town of Salem, prior to it incorporating into the Village of Salem Lakes, other Paddock Lake property in that area will be served by the Salem Lakes Sanitary District.
The boundary agreement was put in place at a time when town lands were being annexed into the Village of Paddock Lake. It established a specific “growth area” for Paddock Lake. That area stretches from Downtown Paddock Lake east to the boundary with Bristol, west toward Wheatland and south to the old Salem business district.
Anyone who owns land in the growth area who wishes to develop it must be brought into the Village of Paddock Lake by way of an “attachment.” But there is also a sunset clause, at which time all remaining land in the growth area will become part of Paddock Lake.
“About 1,600 acres will come into the village,” Popanda said. “On Dec. 21, 2025, that entire growth area all comes into the Village of Paddock Lake.”
It is possible the boundary agreement will be reviewed or face legal challenge prior to 2025. When Salem incorporated into the Village of Salem Lakes, it was claimed the boundary agreement was no longer valid. However, the state Department of Administration determined it was still applicable.