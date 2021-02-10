 Skip to main content
Kwik Trip Travel Center plan gets positive reception from Somers Plan Commission
Village of Somers

The Somers Plan Commission on Monday voted to recommend a slate of approvals for a Kwik Trip Travel Center at Highway S and East Frontage Road.

A 13,250-square-foot truck stop with a convenience store, expanded restrooms, shower and laundry facilities, along with a detached single-bay car wash, is proposed on 25 acres. Plans call for two fueling canopies, one with 24 fueling spots for vehicles and one with 10 lanes for diesel truck fueling, and 105 semi-trailer parking spaces.

Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the Village Board approve the rezoning request, conditional-use permit, certified survey map and site plan. No comments were received during the public hearings held by the Plan Commission.

However, a request by La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, Inc. to exceed the 30-foot height maximum for a sign, to allow for a 60-foot sign, was deemed excessive.

Commissioners said they would be in favor of allowing a 50-foot sign, as was approved for the BP gas station via a variance request.

The site plan shows the location of what will be two new public roads that will intersect with Highway S on the south and with the east frontage road on the west, to provide access to the site.

The proposed use requires a total of 67 parking spaces (one space per 200 square feet), per village ordinance. The submitted plan provides for 75 spaces, excluding fuel pump stalls, and 105 diesel parking spaces, excluding fuel pump stalls.

The plans will go before the Village Board at its next work session for discussion.

