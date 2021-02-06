Kwik Trip travel center plans set for public hearings Monday in Somers

SOMERS — Plans for a Kwik Trip travel center on the northeast corner of Highway S and the east interstate frontage road — for which 105 semi-trailer parking spots are planned — are scheduled to go before the Somers Plan Commission Monday.
Public hearings on the required rezoning request and conditional-use permit application are set to take place during the meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Additionally, the certified survey map and site plan review will go before plan commissioners.
A 13,250-square-foot truck stop with a convenience store, with expanded restrooms, shower and laundry facilities, and a detached single-bay car wash is proposed. Plans call for two fueling canopies, one with 24 fueling spots for vehicles, and one with 10 lanes for diesel truck fueling.
La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, Inc., is requesting the parcel be rezoned from A-1 Agricultural Preservation District and R-2 Suburban Single-family Residential District to B-3 Highway Business district, A-1 Agricultural Preservation District, and R-2 Suburban Single-family Residential District with a planned unit development (PUD) Overlay. The proposed development is compatible with the adopted land use plan, which designates it for Business/Industrial Park use.
As part of the PUD overlay request, the petitioner is requesting two deviations from existing code through a planned unit development:
To exceed maximum height of a sign for visibility to the I-94 corridor from 30 feet to 60 feet. By comparison, the freestanding sign at the BP site immediately to the west of the proposed Kwik Trip site was granted a variance for a 50-foot sign in February 2009.
To exceed maximum driveway width to accommodate large vehicle turning movements.
The site would be accessed by new public roads that will intersect with Highway S on the south and with the east frontage road on the west.
The proposed use requires a total of 67 parking spaces (one space per 200 square feet), per village ordinance. The submitted plan provides for 75 spaces, excluding fuel pump stalls, and 105 diesel parking spaces, excluding fuel pump stalls.