Kyle Rittenhouse merchandising effort dropped by vendor

In a statement online, Printiful said it chose not to be associated with the merchandise because of its ties to the criminal case.

“We have chosen to discontinue our business relationship with this store in order to mitigate business risk. Ultimately, we don’t want to be affiliated with a story that’s involved in such a complex, controversial, and ongoing case,” the statement said.

“We’re following the example of other businesses and platforms taking a similar approach, like GoFundMe, Etsy, Facebook, and YouTube,” it added.

The merchandising effort outraged many who saw it as an effort to profit off the deaths of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, the two men Rittenhouse is charged with killing, and an insult to their families.

"They are going to be celebrating Christmas without their loved ones. Meanwhile, you know, Kyle Rittenhouse's mom is trying to profit off of these tragedies," said Kimberly Motley, attorney for Gaige Grosskreutz, the West Allis man who was severely injured in the shooting. "And I think it's frankly vile and disgusting and in extreme poor taste."

