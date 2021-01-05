Kyle Rittenhouse pleads not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings

Rittenhouse is charged with killing Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, and of wounding Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis.

The Antioch teenager has become a celebrity among some on the right, with supporters donating enough money to post his $2 million bond. Rittenhouse’s civil attorney John Pierce and his family are continuing to try to raise money for his defense, soliciting donations and - briefly - opening an online store selling branded merchandise. That merchandise sales were shut down after a vendor pulled out. The family has said it is working on reopening the site.

Others see the shootings as an example of the danger of the rise of right-militia groups. On the day of the shooting, there was a social media call for “militia” members to come to the city, and many armed counter-protesters were on the street. In recent months members of militia groups have been charged with a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, and groups

Rittenhouse, who was not legally allowed to carry his AR-15 style rifle, purchased the gun through a friend acting as a straw buyer, according to statements to police. That friend’s step-father refused to allow the teen, then 17, to take possession of the gun, the step-father telling police he kept the gun at his home in Kenosha.