Labor Day Weekend: Last call for summer fun!

Here it is, the final “official” summer weekend.

Have you eaten your quota of funnel cakes? Did you attend an outdoor festival? Enjoy a day at the beach?

Good thing there are still plenty of opportunities to grab some last-minute summer fun:

Get wet

Late summer can be the best time to venture into Lake Michigan, now that it’s had all summer to warm up a bit. There are several inland lakes, too, with warmer water. Note: Be careful out there! Currents can be very dangerous.

Racine's North Beach , 100 Kewauee St., has a free magic show (with "Magic Rob") 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the North Beach Oasis. Also on Saturday, the band Full Flavor performs at the Oasis, starting at 4 p.m. Sand, sun, music, magic and food and drinks? Sounds like a holiday weekend.

Eat your weight in cheese

Cheese-A-Palooza — a free downtown Kenosha festival — is Saturday, Sept. 3. You’ll find live music, food vendors and eating contests. Did we mention there will be CHEESE? 3 to 11 p.m. Admission is free. The festival is in Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 Sixth Ave. at the harbor.

Walk it off

Since the Labor Day Weekend forecast calls for beautiful weather, try to enjoy some time in an area park. There are 11 miles of hiking and biking trails at Petrifying Springs Park (on highways E and 31 in Somers) and even more hiking area — 41 miles of trails — out at Richard Bong State Recreation Area (off Highway 142 in the Town of Brighton).

Beer, brats and live music

You can find live music all weekend at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten and the Franksville Beer Garden.

At the "Pets" Biergarten: Saturday’s music is The Listening Party Americana trio (6 to 9 p.m.). On Sunday, The Roundabouts start at 3 p.m. (and there’s a car show in the park). On Labor Day itself (Monday, Sept. 5), singer/songwriter Jay Matthes performs, also starting at 3 p.m. The Biergarten is located on the southern end of Petrifying Springs Park in Somers and is open 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Outdoor markets

If you’re out walking Saturday morning in Kenosha, head Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment each week.

Another outdoor Saturday market can be found at Third and Main streets in Waterford. The Saturday Morning Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Vroom! Vroom!

The annual Kenosha Classic Cruise-In — which draws 8,000 to 10,000 people each Labor Day Weekend — is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Kenosha.

Several downtown streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the car show, beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday as participants arrive to set up. Bonus: Streetcars will operate free of charge from 10:35 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Admission is free. The car show is hosted by Kenosha Classic Street Machines.

The Car Show To Benefit Our Wounded Veterans — hosted by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association — is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

There will be raffles, door prizes and food and drinks available (at the nearby Biergarten). A noon ceremony will be held honoring all who have served and those who did not come back. Show vehicle entry fee is $10; the show is free for spectators. The show is open to all makes and years of vehicles. No pre-registration required.

Fairs ... and Faire

The Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn is in full swing this weekend. Grandstand entertainment includes All Star Monster Trucks today, Sept. 1; Josh Turner, with Phil Vassar on Friday, Sept. 2; Halestorm, with Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side on Saturday, Sept. 3; Foreigner on Sunday, Sept. 4; and a Demolition Derby wrapping up the fair on Labor Day, Sept. 5. For more information, go to walworthcountyfair.com.

Go wild

If you’re looking for some thrills, tackle the Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. The aerial adventure park features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the trees at Bristol Woods County Park. New this year: The park added ax throwing, allowing participants to indulge their inner lumberjack, without actually having to do any heavy lifting. For more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park

Go wild II

The Racine Zoo is hosting a Zoorific Saturday: Reptile and Amphibian Awareness Day, with special activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. The activities are free with zoo admission. For more details, go to racinezoo.org.

You can also find plenty of wild animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo, plus some mythical ones. The zoo is hosting “Dragon Kingdom” through Monday, Sept. 5. Zoo visitors will “enter an enchanting mythical world to encounter more than 15 awesome animatronic creatures found in cultures throughout the world.” The dragons include an “ice” dragon from the Arctic, a Chinese dragon who brings good fortune and a dragon from Persian mythology, with a lion’s body — and rows of sharp teeth! The cost is $3 per person in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.

Celebrate the holiday's namesake

Laborfest — a Labor Day celebration of the importance of organized labor — is back this year, after a two-year hiatus. The Kenosha festival is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 at the picnic grounds east of St. Therese Church, 2020 91st St. There will be food — including the Firefighters' Chili Cook-Off — children's activities, raffles and live music from Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers (performing 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., with some breaks). Admission is free.