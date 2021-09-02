Labor Day Weekend: Last call for summer fun!

Here it is, the final “official” summer weekend.
And, unlike the summer of 2020, this season has been filled with parades, fireworks, outdoor concerts and even a few church festivals.
Though we’re being cautious as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there’s still time to eat a few funnel cakes, catch a baseball game, attend a lakefront festival or just jump in a lake!
Get wet
Late summer can be the best time to venture into Lake Michigan, now that it’s had all summer to warm up a bit. There are several inland lakes, too, with warmer water. Note: There are no lifeguards on duty at any Lake Michigan beaches. Be careful out there! Currents can be very dangerous.
If you go to Twin Lakes’ Lance Park Saturday at 6 p.m. you can catch the final performance this year of the Aquanuts Water Ski Show. Admission is free (and you can stay dry!)
And if you’re seeking water that comes with rafts and slides and a lazy river, go to the Hurricane Harbor outdoor waterpark at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. Hurricane Harbor is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday before closing for the season. www.sixflags.com.
Walk it off
Since the Labor Day Weekend forecast calls for beautiful weather, try to enjoy some time in a park. There are 11 miles of hiking and biking trails at Petrifying Springs Park (on highways E and 31) and even more hiking area — 41 miles of trails — out at Richard Bong State Recreation Area (off Highway 142 in in Brighton).
Other places with hiking trails include Bristol Woods, off highways C and MB, with wood chip forest trails, and Fox River Park. That park, located along the eastern boundary of the Fox River at 9521 304th Ave., has 150 acres of wooded parkland, accessible to boaters and canoers with a boat launch. Bonus: The park contains a 27-hole disc golf course with multiple levels, from beginner to expert.
Roll with it
Kenosha County hosts plenty of places to enjoy a bicycle ride without the dangers of traffic:
Kenosha County Bike Trail — Runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County.
The Pike Trail — Runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Prairie Springs Park — At highways 165 and H in Pleasant Prairie. A 2.3-mile paved walking and jogging trail goes around Lake Andrea, offering a smooth, level walking area (and free parking). Bonus: While you’re there, also check out the park’s off-lake trails.
Silver Lake Park — County Highway F, about 8.5 miles west of I-94, just south of Highway 50. The combination of the sun bouncing off the lake and the surrounding trees makes this a glorious place to ride a bike. Bonus: The park features mountain biking trails for more adventurous riders.
Beer, brats and live music
You can find live music all weekend at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten’s Labor Day Weekend Big Backyard Party. Saturday’s music is the Big Style Brass Band (6 to 9 p.m.). On Sunday, The Roundabouts start at 6 p.m. (and there’s a car show in the park). On Labor Day itself (Sept. 6), the Brewhaus Polka Kings perform, also starting at 3 p.m. The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.
Outdoor markets
If you’re out walking Saturday morning in Kenosha, stop by Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment each week. Music at HarborMarket Saturday features Kerry Spitzer and The Jim Namio Show.
Vroom! Vroom!
The annual Kenosha Classic Cruise-In — which draws 8,000 to 10,000 people each Labor Day Weekend — is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Kenosha.
Several downtown streets will be closed to vehicular traffic during the car show, beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday as participants arrive to set up. Also, starting at 6 a.m., traffic will be directed one way eastbound on 56th Street, beginning at Third Avenue, proceeding counter-clockwise around Calabria Way, and westbound only on 54th Street from Calabria Way to Sixth Avenue. Fifty-eighth Street remains open to two-way traffic and is an option for travel east-west through downtown. Bonus: Streetcars will operate free of charge from 10:35 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 4). Admission is free. The car show is sponsored by Kenosha Classic Street Machines and the City of Kenosha.
The Car Show To Benefit Our Wounded Veterans is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in a new location: Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. (Rain date is Sept. 11).
There will be raffles, door prizes and food and drinks available (at the nearby Biergarten). A noon ceremony will be held honoring all who have served and those who did not come back. Show vehicle entry fee is $10; the show is free for spectators. Dash plaques and goodies bags will be given to the first 250 vehicles. The show is open to all makes and years of vehicles and motorcycles. No pre-registration required. For more information, call organizer Nick Pulera at 262-620-4301 or check “Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter” on Facebook. Note: This chapter is not affiliated with the national wounded warrior project group or any other wounded warrior program.
Fair and Faire
The Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn is in full swing this weekend. Grandstand entertainment includes Tractor and Truck Pulls today (Sept. 2), Monsters Trucks on Friday (Sept. 3), singer Justin Moore on Saturday (Sept. 4), the Christian country band King & Country on Sunday (Sept. 5) and a Demolition Derby wrapping up the fair on Labor Day (Sept. 6). For more information, go to www.walworthcountyfair.com or call 262-723-3228.
This weekend (including Monday) is also your last opportunity this season to don your best suit of armor and strut around the Bristol Renaissance Faire. www.renfair.com.
Go wild
If you’re looking for some thrills, tackle the Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The aerial adventure park features nine different obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the trees at Bristol Woods County Park. For more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park
Go wild II
You can also find plenty of wild animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo, plus some Lego animals. The zoo features “Animal Super Powers,” huge sculptures by artist Sean Kenney made from Lego bricks. The Lego show is there through Labor Day (Sept. 6) and costs $3, in addition to zoo admission. www.milwaukeezoo.org.
The Racine Zoo is hosting a Zoorific Saturday: Reptile and Amphibian Awareness Day, with special activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free with zoo admission.
Also this weekend, the Racine Zoo is hosting Music at the Zoo. The concerts are: Friday (Sept. 3) — Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band; Saturday (Sept. 4) — Dancing Queen (ABBA tribute); and Sunday (Sept. 5) — Petty Union (Tom Petty tribute). Gates open at 5:30 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m. For tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org.
Cheer on Boys of Summer
Late summer baseball can be fun, especially if your favorite team is still in playoff contention. (Sorry, Cubs fans.)
Friday through Sunday, the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the St. Louis Cardinals in American Family Field. Friday’s game has a T-shirt giveaway; Saturday is “Star Wars” Night, with a Lorenzo Cain Jedi bobblehead; and Sunday features a Ryan Braun bobblehead giveaway. On Labor Day, the Phillies come to Milwaukee, with discounted tickets available on Miller High Life Monday. For ticket information, go to www.brewers.com.
Though Chicago’s winning team (the AL Central leading White Sox) is out of town this weekend, the Cubs are hosting the Pirates Thursday through Monday in a battle of the bottom dwellers of the NL Central. For ticket information, go to www.cubs.com.