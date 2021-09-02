Labor Day Weekend: Last call for summer fun!

There will be raffles, door prizes and food and drinks available (at the nearby Biergarten). A noon ceremony will be held honoring all who have served and those who did not come back. Show vehicle entry fee is $10; the show is free for spectators. Dash plaques and goodies bags will be given to the first 250 vehicles. The show is open to all makes and years of vehicles and motorcycles. No pre-registration required. For more information, call organizer Nick Pulera at 262-620-4301 or check “Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter” on Facebook. Note: This chapter is not affiliated with the national wounded warrior project group or any other wounded warrior program.