 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laborfest cancelled for second year due to pandemic concerns
View Comments
alert top story

Laborfest cancelled for second year due to pandemic concerns

{{featured_button_text}}

The 2021 Kenosha Laborfest has been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19, the Kenosha AFL-CIO Council announced Tuesday. This will be the second straight that the celebration, which traditionally is held on Labor Day, has been called off due to the pandemic.

May.26 -- Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown asks each bank CEO if they would remain neutral if employees indicated they wanted to form a union. CEOs of the six largest U.S. banks are testifying.

In a statement released Tuesday, Council President Richard Gallo said that despite the recent loosening of CDC recommendations, AFL-CIO officials contend it would be too difficult to comply with recommended COVID-19 safety practices.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to be able to provide a COVID-safe event that was family-friendly and inclusive of children,” Gallo said. “Under the current circumstances, we felt that was beyond our capabilities.”

Laborfest has been celebrated in Kenosha for nearly 40 years, and despite the last two years’ cancellations, Gallo stated the AFL-CIO is looking forward to holding the event next year.

“The Kenosha AFL-CIO Council is committed to fighting for workers’ rights, as well as social and economic issues in our community,” Gallo said, “We urge you to commemorate Labor Day, and recognize the many important contributions of organized labor to our well-being over the years.”

IN PHOTOS: Reuther High School Class of 2021 students graduate

Commencement ceremonies for the Reuther High School Class of 2021 took place Saturday, June 5, 2021.

1 of 13
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert