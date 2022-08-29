Laborfest returns for Labor Day 2022 in Kenosha

Laborfest returns for the first time in years this coming Monday, providing a day of community, labor history and family-friendly fun.

It will be held rain or shine on Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Therese Festival Grounds, 2020 91st St. in Kenosha.

The Kenosha AFL-CIO Council President Rick Gallo said it will feature all of its usual entertainment, including music, food booths, the announcement of Labor Person of the Year, children’s activities, raffles and more.

“It’s been a good celebration. The last time we had it in 2019, I would say we had very good turnout,” Gallo said. “We were busy all day long.”

Kenosha’s Laborfest has been held for at least 41 years, missing only 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Gallo said pointed to its ties to Kenosha’s rich labor history, including the automobile industry, steel industry and building trades, among others.

“You had a huge cadre of unionized labor in Kenosha,” Gallo said. “So you had a great number of unionized people in Kenosha that also contributed to the community and did various donations of their time and skills to build a lot of stuff around Kenosha County. So it kind of comes full circle. Labor gives back to the community, as much as the community supports labor in that regard.”

One of the festival’s traditions, the naming of Labor Person of the Year, will return with six Labor People of the Year, Gallo said, partly because the AFL-CIO Council was unable to hold Laborfest for the past two years. The six labor people have yet to be announced.

Laborfest also provides an opportunity for local businesses and nonprofits to sell products and raise money, Gallo said.

There will be a food drive for the Shalom Center, and for each food item the donor will receive a chance to win a door prize. Proceeds from the raffle will also go toward the Shalom Center, and there will be another raffle for a ride to school in a fire truck with proceeds going toward the purchase of two drones for search and rescue use by the Kenosha Fire Department.

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers will provide music. Food for purchase will include chili from the Firefighters’ Chili Cook-Off, brats and Italian sausage from the Grace Lutheran Welcome Center, desserts from MB Sweet Treats and more.

Kids’ activities and other entertainment will include two bounce houses, games for kids, a Kenosha Police Department K-9 demonstration, Fire Safety House demonstrations and hourly door prize drawings.

“It’s a celebration of labor and contributions of labor to the community and to the country,” Gallo said. “It’s kind of a nice celebration to close out the summer festival season and then recognize organized labor on Labor Day.”