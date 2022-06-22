Lake Andrea Beach in Pleasant Prairie gets four electric watercraft for event safety

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Lake Andrea Beach has four new four-seater electric watercrafts due to donations by the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau. The boats aim to add another level of safety for all lake event participants as recreation staff utilize them during open water races, practice swims and triathlons.

RecPlex Aquatics Manager Steve Frye thanked the PPCVB and its board of directors for investing into the crafts.

"There are multiple events hosted at Lake Andrea throughout the summer that have a positive economic impact, bringing competitive athletes and tourism to the area," said Frye. “The four watercraft are a wonderful upgrade that will enhance the safety of athletes who travel to the area and compete on Lake Andrea.”

Each of the four Encore Electric Watercraft have a weight capacity of 628 pounds and are made by Nauticraft of Norton Shores, Mich. They are constructed out of a molded polyethylene material. The battery-powered electric trolling motor can travel approximately four mph. The boats weigh about 400 pounds, are about 14 feet long, and are nearly five feet wide. They sit low on the water, and the limited speed ensures they don’t create a disturbing wake for competing swimmers.

The Recreation Department at RecPlex hosts numerous nationally recognized and high-level competitive events at Lake Andrea each year, bringing competitive athletes to the area throughout the summer. In addition, Lake Andrea serves the local community by providing opportunities for swimming, fishing, kayaking, open water swim training, recreation and more.

