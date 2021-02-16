Lake-effect piles it on in Kenosha; just a few inches reported west of I-94

In Pleasant Prairie, Police Chief David Smetana said it appeared most residents stayed off the roads. His officers responded to four calls for a vehicle in a ditch and three for accidents, none with injuries. "I think vehicles being off the road helped quite a bit," he said. "There was enough advance notice of this, and people saw, especially close to the lake, at the rate that the snow was falling, I think everybody just stayed home and stayed off the roads. I think that helped quite a bit."

“We still have a full crew of 41 trucks out on the road right now," said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa. "That started at about 4 a.m. and will continue into (Tuesday night), or until all of the roads are cleared up. (Wednesday) morning, crews will be back out on the road, plowing as needed and clearing snow from the edges of roadways.”

Even though western Kenosha County got less snow, it was not possible to divert resources east of Interstate 94.

“You also have to keep in mind that the challenge with the west end is the wind drifts," Abongwa said. "You can get the roads cleared, but then have the wind blowing the snow right back onto the highway, and it doesn’t look like you plowed at all.”

We aren’t likely to see bare ground anytime soon.