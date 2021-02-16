Lake-effect piles it on in Kenosha; just a few inches reported west of I-94

That “cooler by the lake” phrase needed a little adjustment today. Perhaps to “snowier by the lake” or “much more difficult to get out of the driveway by the lake.”
Communities along the lakefront in Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie were smacked by lake-effect snow that began falling Monday night and continued well into the day Tuesday, dropping about a foot of new snow.
Marc Kivinsky, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sullivan, said that there were reports of between 11 and 13 inches of snow reported in areas around the City of the Kenosha.
But away from the lake in western Kenosha County there was far less snow, according to municipal officials. Bristol reported 4 inches of snow. There were about 2 inches reported in Salem Lakes.
Kavinsky said lake-effect snow occurs when cold air, often originating from Canada, moves across the waters of the Great Lakes region during late fall and winter.
Lake Michigan's water temperature was slow to cool down this season, Kavinsky said, so the big push of cold air that has come through in the last one to two weeks has contributed to the possibility of lake-effect snow.
"Lake Michigan temperatures were running a few degrees above normal," Kavinsky said. "There wasn’t much ice on the lake."
The warmth of the lake waters combined with cold air causes the winds to turn on shore, Kavinsky said, creating an "instability to the atmosphere" which induces lake effect snow.
"That’s the price you pay for being close to Lake Michigan," Kavinsky said.
Piling it on
Jake Hoey, who hosts the popular Jake’s Kenosha Area Weather Page on Facebook, said snow in the City of Kenosha varied from about 9 to 10 inches near Interstate 94 to 13 to 14 inches near the lakefront.
“Some people in northeastern parts of Kenosha County have reported current totals close to 15 or 16 inches in spots,” Hoey said.
Added to approximately a foot of snow already on the ground — and to windy conditions creating drifts — Kenosha residents were digging veritable tunnels to clear their driveways.
Sandra Froemming of Kenosha was shoveling out her driveway on the 4200 block of 32nd Avenue Tuesday morning. Although she owns a snow blower, she was shoveling her driveway and sidewalk by hand, but was in good spirits. "I'm a farmgirl, so I'm used to the work," she said. "I just do a little at a time and take a break."
Slippery roads made life difficult for drivers. Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said that there were no serious accidents associated with the weather, but deputies helped 90 drivers who made "assist motorist" calls from 4 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. Most, he said, were people stuck in ditches or snowbanks.
In Pleasant Prairie, Police Chief David Smetana said it appeared most residents stayed off the roads. His officers responded to four calls for a vehicle in a ditch and three for accidents, none with injuries. "I think vehicles being off the road helped quite a bit," he said. "There was enough advance notice of this, and people saw, especially close to the lake, at the rate that the snow was falling, I think everybody just stayed home and stayed off the roads. I think that helped quite a bit."
“We still have a full crew of 41 trucks out on the road right now," said Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa. "That started at about 4 a.m. and will continue into (Tuesday night), or until all of the roads are cleared up. (Wednesday) morning, crews will be back out on the road, plowing as needed and clearing snow from the edges of roadways.”
Even though western Kenosha County got less snow, it was not possible to divert resources east of Interstate 94.
“You also have to keep in mind that the challenge with the west end is the wind drifts," Abongwa said. "You can get the roads cleared, but then have the wind blowing the snow right back onto the highway, and it doesn’t look like you plowed at all.”
We aren’t likely to see bare ground anytime soon.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through early next week.
“It looks like it’s going to stick around for awhile, but we are gradually going to get into a warmer pattern where we are going to see some melting,” Kavinsky said.
Kenosha News staff writers Deneen Smith, Jill Tatge-Rozell, Dan Truttschel and Rex Davenport and reporter Diana Panuncial in Racine contributed to this report.
