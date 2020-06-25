Lake Geneva fights virus budget shortfall by raising parking, beach frees

The council also increased from two hours to three hours the amount of free parking available daily to Lake Geneva residents.

Several alderman said they felt the $3-an-hour rate for prime parking was too high and would negatively affect downtown businesses, and also would discourage residents from going downtown.

Alderwoman Shari Straube said she did not to hurt downtown merchants, especially after most businesses were forced to close temporarily this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The store owners have suffered a lot. The residents have suffered a lot,” Straube said. “The store owners just can’t mark up their merchandise to make up for those losses.”

Alderman John Halverson said the parking rate increase elsewhere from $1 to $2 an hour would help the city offset its budget deficit and would not have as much of an impact on business owners.

“The $2-an-hour will give us the revenue we’re looking for,” Halverson said. “Plus, it will be a relief for the downtown.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he supported the move to charging $3 an hour for the most prime spaces along the lakefront, because most of the people who park in those areas, he said, are from out-of-state.