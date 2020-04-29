Lake Geneva health club reopens in defiance of state order

Lake Geneva police Lt. Ed Gritzner said police were unaware of the Project Veteran Muscle situation, but would look into it.

Gritzner said if the department heard about someone in potential violation of the Safer At Home mandate, the first instinct would not be to put them in handcuffs, but instead to persuade them to follow the order.

“We are not looking to write tickets or to arrest somebody,” Gritzner said. “We’re still going to seek voluntary compliance.”

Project Veteran Muscle opened last winter inside about 4,000 square feet of space in the Lake Geneva Self Storage building, 901 Maxwell St.

In March, the club closed its doors along with many other businesses under state order to prevent crowds from gathering needlessly in places where they could spread the coronavirus.

Pinnt says that ever since the club closed, he had an almost constant stream of messages from members every day asking when the gym would be back open.

Club member Alex Marino says he was one of those pushing the club to reopen.

“I think I reached out to him almost, like, every other day, like, ‘Are you open yet?’” Marino said.