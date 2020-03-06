Lake Geneva man wins $100,000 lottery prize

Phillips said although he was surprised to win, he felt he had a premonition that Feb. 23 could be his lucky day.

“I just had this weird feeling that I was going to win,” he said.

Lottery spokeswoman Kailey Bender said the “All or Nothing” game requires players to select 11 numbers between one and 22. They win the top $100,000 prize by matching either all 11 numbers correctly or by matching none of the numbers.

For selling the wining tickets, the Kwik Trip store will receive about $2,000 — 2 percent of $100,000. The store’s winnings do not come out of Phillips’ share of the prize.