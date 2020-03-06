Lake Geneva man wins $100,000 lottery prize
View Comments

Lake Geneva man wins $100,000 lottery prize

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
lottery logo.jpg

Wisconsin Lottery logo

A Lake Geneva resident is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning ticket in a Wisconsin Lottery game that challenges players to match 11 numbers — or match none.

Michael Phillips won the $100,000 top statewide prize Feb. 23 after purchasing a ticket in the “All or Nothing” game at the Lake Geneva Kwik Trip store, 710 Williams St.

Phillips said although he was surprised to win, he felt he had a premonition that Feb. 23 could be his lucky day.

“I just had this weird feeling that I was going to win,” he said.

Lottery spokeswoman Kailey Bender said the “All or Nothing” game requires players to select 11 numbers between one and 22. They win the top $100,000 prize by matching either all 11 numbers correctly or by matching none of the numbers.

For selling the wining tickets, the Kwik Trip store will receive about $2,000 — 2 percent of $100,000. The store’s winnings do not come out of Phillips’ share of the prize.

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics