Lake Geneva man wins $100,000 lottery prize

A Lake Geneva resident is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning ticket in a Wisconsin Lottery game that challenges players to match 11 numbers — or match none.
Michael Phillips won the $100,000 top statewide prize Feb. 23 after purchasing a ticket in the “All or Nothing” game at the Lake Geneva Kwik Trip store, 710 Williams St.
Phillips said although he was surprised to win, he felt he had a premonition that Feb. 23 could be his lucky day.
“I just had this weird feeling that I was going to win,” he said.
Lottery spokeswoman Kailey Bender said the “All or Nothing” game requires players to select 11 numbers between one and 22. They win the top $100,000 prize by matching either all 11 numbers correctly or by matching none of the numbers.
For selling the wining tickets, the Kwik Trip store will receive about $2,000 — 2 percent of $100,000. The store’s winnings do not come out of Phillips’ share of the prize.
