Lake Geneva might revamp liquor license rules again

It could be “last call” soon for Lake Geneva’s new system of awarding liquor licenses to businesses.

A committee of the Lake Geneva City Council has recommended scrapping the system in which license applicants are scored on points competitively rather than just reviewed on a first come-first serve basis.

Implemented last year, the new arrangement gives preference to license applicants who live in Lake Geneva, who plan improvements to their building, and other categories.

Advocated by then-Mayor Tom Hartz, the system was intended to eliminate any appearance of favoritism or politics, while also giving small business owners a chance to compete against big names for a coveted Class B license to serve hard liquor.

But questions surfaced after the city applied the point system several times, and denied licenses to applicants who seemingly qualified by achieving the required 30 points or more.

The owners of Sabai Sabai Thai Restaurant, for example, were denied a license to add hard liquor to their successful restaurant at 306 Center St.

Sabai Sabai manager Sumalee Brewer said she and her colleagues were never given a satisfactory explanation for why they were rejected after scoring the 30 points needed to qualify for a license.