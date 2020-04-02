Lake Geneva teenager lands a role in new Hollywood horror flick

Barely a year ago, Heidi Grace Engerman was on stage at Badger High School doing the musical “Mamma Mia” with school friends.
Now, she is about to make her debut on the big screen.
Engerman, 19, has landed a part in “Candyman,” a horror movie coming to theaters this summer from producer Jordan Peele, well known for his previous hits “Get Out” and “Us.”
In the new movie, shot last fall in Chicago, Engerman portrays the leader of a group of high school girls who summon a supernatural killer by chanting his name into a mirror.
For the 2019 Badger High School graduate, being part of a major Hollywood production was a dream come true, and also a valuable learning experience.
“It was such an amazing process,” she said. “I just learned so much.”
Those who have watched Engerman grow up on stage in the Lake Geneva region are confident that “Candyman” is only the beginning of a successful career for the young dancer-actress.
JaNelle Powers, a local theater director and mentor, said Engerman has natural talent that radiates from her whenever she is in front of an audience.
“Heidi was amazing from the very beginning,” Powers said. “She has that ‘it’ factor.”
The daughter of John and Madeleine Engerman of the town of Linn got started doing school plays in first grade at St. Francis de Sales Parish School. She also took up dance and performed in a “Nutcracker” holiday production with Delavan’s renowned Dance Factory troupe.
Friends told Engerman that she was so expressive and animated while dancing that she should consider acting.
When she was 10, she dragged her mother to an audition in Chicago that she saw advertised on TV. The audition landed her a talent agent who got Engerman some modeling jobs and other auditions.
As a young girl, Engerman was oblivious to the fact that she could be on the cusp of a career; she only knew that she enjoyed performing and being creative.
“I kind of thought it was a fun-and-games thing,” she said. “I had no idea it was a job.”
She is the middle child of three, with an older sister and a younger brother, both of whom also have artistic talents.
Her father, John Engerman, said he is proud of Heidi’s landing a movie role, and he is confident she will continue to live her Hollywood dream.
“Heidi’s abilities have always blown us away,” he said. “Her self-confidence and talent jumps out to anyone who meets her.”
When she reached Badger High School, Engerman tried out for just about every school play. She landed roles as both a dancer and actor, including one that brought her a top acting award at the Wisconsin High School Theatre Festival.
After spending her junior year at a private school for the arts in Massachusetts, she returned to Badger for her senior year, convinced she would pursue acting as a career. In the school’s production of “Mamma Mia,” she landed the role of mother “Donna” — the same character portrayed by Meryl Streep in the 2008 film version.
Then came the phone call that Engerman had been waiting for.
Her agent had been contacted by a movie crew looking for young girls to play high school friends in Chicago in a horror movie.
Although she was preparing for her freshman year at the University of Miami, Engerman went to Chicago for the audition. She returned for several call-backs until finally she was hired to join Jordan Peele and director Nia Dacosta on “Candyman.”
She plays “Haley Gulick,” a high school girl with an edgy attitude who leads a small group of friends in exploring the supernatural.
“I think they saw something in me,” she said of the movie’s producers. “I was just thrilled that I got the call.”
Coincidentally, she also landed a role at about the same time in an episode of TV’s “Chicago Fire,” playing a young driver in a traffic accident.
Shuttling back and forth between Miami and Chicago as she began her freshman year of college, she joined the crew on the set of “Candyman” in August and September. She not only delivered her own performance, she became fascinated with the technical elements of making a movie.
Although the film is still being edited, Engerman believes her character will appear in about one-fourth of the story — maybe more.
The film is due in theaters June 12.
Engerman plans to return to the University of Miami and work on her double-major bachelor’s degree in theater and business administration. After college, she is considering moving to New York or Los Angeles to continue her movie career.
She hopes “Candyman” is a success and leads to more auditions. But she also knows there are no guarantees in Hollywood.
“It could go either way for me,” she said. “That’s sort of the question that all actors face.”
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
RANDALL PARADE
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.