Lake Geneva virus survivors share their ordeal — and a word of caution

Ryan, the father, who manages a small manufacturing firm in Illinois, took time off work and got busy transforming the house into something resembling a hospital ward.

Everyone wore masks and kept their distance. Surfaces and countertops were disinfected regularly. Meals were delivered carefully to the two isolated patients. And Ryan pored over as much COVID-19 information as he could find.

In addition to caring for his loved ones, Ryan had other reasons to be careful. As someone living with diabetes and high blood pressure, he worried that he could be susceptible to complications, if he caught the virus himself.

Still, Ryan’s main concern was helping his wife and son recover. He tried not to think about the horror stories of people battling the virus who had landed in the hospital — and even worse.

“It was always in the back of my mind,” he said. “It was a little scary. You just power through it.”

After a few days in bed, Karen Dover was feeling better. So she did something she now realizes was a mistake: She ventured outside and started working in the garden.