Lake police step up enforcement of drunken boating laws

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILLIAMS BAY – Boaters on Geneva Lake are seeing an increased police presence, as the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency rolls out “Operation Dry Water.”

The crackdown on drunken boating, which began on the Fourth of July weekend, is part of a national campaign designed to both educate lake-goers about the dangers of intoxicated boating and to increase police enforcement.

While Operation Dry Water is a year-round effort, special emphasis was placed on the Fourth of July weekend because it is traditional the busiest weekend for boating.

The Lake Geneva Law Enforcement Agency increased its presence on the water over the holiday weekend, with patrols conducted from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, watching for intoxicated boaters and other violations.

Police Commander Tom Hausner said despite the lake being the most crowded he has ever seen over the weekend, not a single boating under the influence offense was recorded.

Hausner said having two patrol boats out on the water for extended hours may have served as a deterrent for drinking while boating.

Despite the lack of boating under the influence violations, 29 citations were written during the weekend for lesser violations — five more than the same weekend last year.