Lakefront 68-unit apartment complex on Thursday Plan Commission agenda

“Some of that (was the pandemic), and just making sure this is the right project for the right site,” he said. “So, it’s exciting. I think we’re very close. The city has been great to work with, and we’re excited to get going.”

City Development Coordinator Brian Wilke said the process appears to be moving forward.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re happy with the project at this point,” Wilke said. “As a staff, we’re recommending approval of the project. We’ve been happy to work with the developer so far. Assuming everything gets approved, we assume that the end product is going to be a great addition to the downtown.”

At the time of the initial meeting, the commission expressed a concern about metal material on the building and the zoning for it, which was mixed use. The zoning would have stayed under that designation if the project didn’t move forward.

Since that time, an amendment to the zoning ordinance was put in place to allow architectural metal panels on a multi-family residential building.

The proposal calls for four studio units, 40 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units.