Lakefront 68-unit apartment complex on Thursday Plan Commission agenda

Public hearings on four different agenda items as they relate to a proposed apartment complex will be heard at the City of Kenosha Plan Commission’s agenda Thursday night.
Proposed is a 68-unit, 116,000-square-foot apartment complex known as Lake Terrace Apartments at 5900 4th Avenue. The project developer is Illinois-based Woodview Group.
The Plan Commission is expected to vote to amend the land use map for the city’s comprehensive plan, create a new subsection of the zoning ordinance, rezone the property from general residential to multiple family residential and hold an initial hearing to issue a conditional use permit for the project.
The 5 p.m. meeting will be held via teleconference, and persons who wish to listen in can call 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID number 940 5491 2445.
City-owned properties
The two vacant properties on the east and west side of 5th Avenue currently are owned by the city, but eventually will be transferred to the developer, according to information provided prior to the meeting. The proposal first went to the Plan Commission in March 2020.
Scott Cieslak, project executive for the architect, Stephen Perry Smith Architects of Milwaukee, said the delay between the initial meeting and now was two-fold.
“Some of that (was the pandemic), and just making sure this is the right project for the right site,” he said. “So, it’s exciting. I think we’re very close. The city has been great to work with, and we’re excited to get going.”
City Development Coordinator Brian Wilke said the process appears to be moving forward.
“We’re happy with the project at this point,” Wilke said. “As a staff, we’re recommending approval of the project. We’ve been happy to work with the developer so far. Assuming everything gets approved, we assume that the end product is going to be a great addition to the downtown.”
At the time of the initial meeting, the commission expressed a concern about metal material on the building and the zoning for it, which was mixed use. The zoning would have stayed under that designation if the project didn’t move forward.
Since that time, an amendment to the zoning ordinance was put in place to allow architectural metal panels on a multi-family residential building.
The proposal calls for four studio units, 40 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units.
In addition, a surface parking lot on the west side of 5th Avenue on a city-owned property will be constructed. The lot will consist of 28 off-street parking spaces, along with 65 space in the parking area within the building for a total of 93 spaces.
“It’s a great site,” Cieslak said. “It has some wonderful lake views. There’s a second floor roof terrace that we have as an amenity for the residents, which is really exciting. It looks east toward the lake. We think it will be a great view, especially as you get from the second to the fifth floor. There will be some awesome views of the lake.”
Wilke agreed that the potential for that building and the impact to the downtown is significant.
“It’s going to certainly add value aesthetically and financially,” he said. “Rooftops is what we’re always seeking in the downtown. We have retail down there that we want to support. Having 68 more families living in that area, those folks are going to spend dollars downtown, and we’re looking forward to that. The more we can get of that, the merrier.”
If all moves forward from here, Cieslak said the plan is for construction to begin this spring, with a hopeful completion date in about a year.
“We’re hoping for a spring start, provided everything goes well,” he said.