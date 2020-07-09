Lakefront mansion sale spurs hopes for real estate during pandemic

The owner of AIT Worldwide Logistics said he and his wife, Jennifer Moore, and their teenage daughter are excited to become part of the Lake Geneva community. Moore said the family is particularly happy with their new summer home.

“It’s really a dream,” he said. “It has a feel that it is really, really special.”

Located at N1860 N. Black Point Road, the mansion sits on property that once belonged to Conrad Seipp, a Chicago beer baron in the 19th century who amassed 100 acres on the lakefront here. Seipp’s family home still stands nearby as an architectural wonder, and it is operated as a state-owned museum known as Black Point Estate.

As the Seipp property was portioned off, Kurt and Linda Stier purchased five acres that included a large lagoon where the Seipp children once played.

The Stiers built Black Point Manor in 2002 and enjoyed many years there, before deciding it was time to sell. The property was listed about a year ago for $9.75 million, then reduced to below $7 million.

The biggest sale price ever recorded in the region was $11.25 million paid in 2018 for Hillcroft, a mansion located on Snake Road on the former Wrigley estate, also in the town of Linn.