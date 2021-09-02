Lakefront Trolley ends operation for the season Friday; electric streetcar continues schedule

The City of Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley will end operations for the season on Friday.

Kenosha Area Transit expects to resume rubber-wheel trolley operations in May 2022.

The Kenosha electric streetcar continues operations on the following schedule:

April to December

Monday to Friday, 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 pm.

January and February

Monday through Friday, Closed

Saturdays and Sundays,10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m

March 1st-31st

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

