Lakefront Trolley ends operation for the season Friday; electric streetcar continues schedule

The City of Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley will end operations for the season on Friday.
Kenosha Area Transit expects to resume rubber-wheel trolley operations in May 2022.
The Kenosha electric streetcar continues operations on the following schedule:
April to December
Monday to Friday, 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 pm.
January and February
Monday through Friday, Closed
Saturdays and Sundays,10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m
March 1st-31st
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.