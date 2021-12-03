Lakeshore BID to partner with Visit Kenosha as 2022 budget is finalized

The operating budget for the downtown district that supports events and recruits businesses to the heart of Kenosha was one of multiple plans reviewed Wednesday as city officials round the bend in 2022 budget deliberations.

The City Council, meeting as a Committee of the Whole, gave a favorable recommendation to the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District’s request for a mill rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

According to city documents, the Lakeshore BID would be able to generate $176,410, based on the proposal. That would mirror the organization’s request of a year ago.

Rajiv Singh, vice chairperson and secretary of the Lakeshore BID, went before the City Council at Wednesday’s special meeting to outline how the funds would be used in the year ahead.

“Truthfully, the most important change for 2022 is the Kenosha BID Board is going to work directly with Visit Kenosha to carry out the operating plan,” Singh said.

In his presentation to the City Council, Singh discussed a number of big picture ideas that are in the exploratory stage, including an initiative described as an alleyway project. He compared the conceptual prospect to Milwaukee’s black cat alley, which is used in one of that city’s BIDs to showcase artwork, lighting and outdoor events.

“Ultimately, what you want is to have an opportunity to draw the people in,” Singh said. “But truthfully, there’s a lot that’s going to have to happen.”

Also in the exploratory stage, Singh said, is year-round lighting that is designed to draw attention to the businesses and attractions in the downtown corridor.

“This is a huge undertaking, to be clear,” Singh said. “But these are things that members of the BID community want. We want to do something to help the downtown.”

Ald. David Bogdala, who said he has been a critic of the BID and its budgetary requests in the past, commented on the plan in motion this year, which he supported.

“I’m only speaking for myself, but both of those (conceptual plans), I would say, are very worthwhile, at least on the surface,” Bogdala said. “This is the first time, in many years, that I’m going to vote for the Lakeshore BID budget. That’s for this year. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s going to take place over the course of next year.”

The district of Ald. Bill Siel includes the Lakeshore BID representation area, and he has been involved in recent budget talks. Siel said he believes the BID is on the right track.

“It’s been a metamorphosis, if you will, from where the BID started,” Siel said. “There were many iterations that have taken place since. The current iteration has a tremendous amount of support amongst BID members in that community.”

Ald. Dave Paff said he has heard from business owners who have been in opposition to the BID. He asked Singh and others to continue dialogue with all shops and services within its reach.

“I will be voting for this because I think it’s important with the ideas that are coming forward for the alleyway project,” Paff said.

In addition to the BID budget, the City Council swiftly combed through several other specific budgets and levies at the special meeting, including the Kenosha Public Library and the Kenosha Public Museum.

The council also held public hearings on specific budgets and capital improvement plans. No one spoke for or against either sets of documents.

