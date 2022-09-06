'Lakeside Lounge' at Kenosha's Kemper Center on Sept. 7

Before all the summer outdoor events slip away, Kemper Center’s Lakeside Lounge wraps up its 2022 season Wednesday evening with a performance by the Jill Plaisted Band.

The concert takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the north lawn area on the Lake Michigan side of Kemper, 6501 Third Ave.

“The venue is nearly as spectacular as the music,” said Kenosha News music columnist Paddy Fineran. Singer/songwriter Plaisted, he said, “is easily one of the more recognizable Kenosha musicians, having graced stages for years. Whether singing an American music hit or one of her own compositions, Plaisted’s pure and easy vocals call to mind a singer the caliber of Bonnie Raitt.”

The Lakeside Lounge, which debuted in 2021, is another outdoor event at Kemper that takes advantage of the venue’s lakefront location in Downtown Kenosha.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Food will be provided by the Hydn Cheese Food Truck and a variety of beverages, including a full bar, will be available in Kemper’s Faulkner Building. (Note: Bringing alcohol beverages onto the premises is against the law.)

There are a limited number of picnic tables available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.