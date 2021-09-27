Lakeside Players open season with "Brighton Beach Memoirs"

While "Brighton Beach" is set in the late 1930s in Brooklyn, N.Y., Habel-Ramsey said local audiences can relate to the family at the heart of the story.

"There's a lot going on here," she said. "The family is struggling to make ends meet and have to work numerous jobs. A lot of people are struggling now and may have lost their jobs during pandemic."

And while World War II is looming in "Brighton Beach," "there are always conflicts going on in the world," Habel-Ramsey said. "We don't have a major world war, but there are a lot of political issues affecting people today, with all the strife about vaccinations and masks and the crisis at the border."

The first weekend's performances "went really well," she said. "Our actors have been really great to work with and have really gotten into their roles."

As for herself, Habel-Ramsey, who has acted in the female version of "The Odd Couple" a few times, is enjoying the challenge of this show.

"I've done a lot of comedies over the years," she said, "and wanted to do something more serious. There are definitely comedic aspects to this show, but it's more of a drama."

The small cast size, she added, "gave us a lot of time to really work with the actors. Everyone has pitched in to make the show a success."

