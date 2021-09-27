Lakeside Players open season with "Brighton Beach Memoirs"

Kenosha's Lakeside Players community theater troupe starts its fall season with a classic: Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs."
The play, based on the prolific playwright's childhood in New York City, opened last weekend and continues with performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the historic Rhode Center for the Arts.
Director Mandy Habel-Ramsey had one big reason for staging this play: "I like Neil Simon a lot and have done a number of his productions," she said of the man who gave the world such theater hits as "The Odd Couple" and "Barefoot in the Park."
In 1983, Simon began writing the first of three autobiographical plays, "Brighton Beach Memoirs," followed by "Biloxi Blues" (1985) and "Broadway Bound" (1986).
Simon won the Pulitzer Prize for his follow-up play, 1991's "Lost in Yonkers."
"Yonkers" also has a special connection to Habel-Ramsey, who met her husband while acting in a production of that show.
The director has "25 years of theater experience," she said, including "acting in 47 plays and directing 15 to 16 more. I also taught theater arts in high school in Chicago and am a former band director and music composer."
At Lakeside Players, Habel-Ramsey was seen on stage in several productions, including 2015's "Charlotte's Web" and 2009's "The Tortoise and the Hare."
While "Brighton Beach" is set in the late 1930s in Brooklyn, N.Y., Habel-Ramsey said local audiences can relate to the family at the heart of the story.
"There's a lot going on here," she said. "The family is struggling to make ends meet and have to work numerous jobs. A lot of people are struggling now and may have lost their jobs during pandemic."
And while World War II is looming in "Brighton Beach," "there are always conflicts going on in the world," Habel-Ramsey said. "We don't have a major world war, but there are a lot of political issues affecting people today, with all the strife about vaccinations and masks and the crisis at the border."
The first weekend's performances "went really well," she said. "Our actors have been really great to work with and have really gotten into their roles."
As for herself, Habel-Ramsey, who has acted in the female version of "The Odd Couple" a few times, is enjoying the challenge of this show.
"I've done a lot of comedies over the years," she said, "and wanted to do something more serious. There are definitely comedic aspects to this show, but it's more of a drama."
The small cast size, she added, "gave us a lot of time to really work with the actors. Everyone has pitched in to make the show a success."