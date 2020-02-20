LakeView's mock trial team advances to semifinals

A team from LakeView Technology Academy advanced to the semifinals of the State Bar of Wisconsin High School Mock Trial with wins at the Kenosha regional tournament on Feb. 8 at the Racine County Courthouse.

Nicolet High School placed first and LakeView Technology Academy second. The two bested teams from Christian Life, Franklin, Lake Geneva, Oak Creek, St. Catherine’s, St. Thomas and Whitnall high schools.

They will join 22 other Wisconsin high schools that are advancing to the semifinal event March 13-14 at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The top two teams in the tournament will compete head-to-head March 15 for the right to go to the National Mock Trial Tournament, held May 6-9 in Evansville, Ind.

A total of 103 teams, involving more than 1,000 students, competed in 11 regional tournaments across the state.

In the high school mock trial program, students act as attorneys and witnesses in a court case that has been developed by State Bar members.

This year’s students — in teams of six to 12 — argue a fictional case drafted by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin Mock Trial Committee, Estate of Jonah Stark et. Al. v. Clearwater Hills Country Club. The debate involves a drowning at a country club.

High School Mock Trial is a State Bar of Wisconsin program funded by the Wisconsin Law Foundation, the charitable arm of the State Bar. Founded in 1983, the program helps students gain a deeper understanding of our legal system while developing leadership, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0