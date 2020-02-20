Lakewood reaping benefits of curriculum, instructional changes

With the coaching of instructional practices, and the adoption of CPM at the middle school level, we were delighted that our math test scores increased at a pace we were not expecting since it was not a main focus.

To further this increase in math we adopted Ready Classroom math at the K-5 level for the 2019-2020 school year. This resource was chosen due to its specific use of math discourse among the students and the focus on the WI State Mathematical Practices.

Other factors

Of course, as in all school districts, these are just a few highlights of things happening at Lakewood. There are many other aspects that contribute to the success of our students over the last few years.

For instance, social emotional learning through substantial mental health grants also provides our students with support, and most importantly, we must acknowledge our amazing families, hard-working students and outstanding community that supports their local school.

While we are celebrating the success of Lakewood Elementary School, we are also looking ahead knowing that there are more opportunities we can provide.