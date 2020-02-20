Lakewood reaping benefits of curriculum, instructional changes

TWIN LAKES — Thanks to a SOARing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Instruction, and a team of experienced educational consultants from CESA 2 in Whitewater, Lakewood is exceeding expectations.
The growth plan began back in the 2015-2016 school year with the development of a District Leadership Team (DLT).
While focusing on literacy, the DLT recognized that there was a need to dig in deeper into our curriculum and instructional practices.
To begin we had to realize, accept and grow toward a culture that holds the same educational goals and beliefs. This work began with a book study using the book “Mindset” by Carol Dweck.
As a cohesive team, we were now able to explore multiple class structures and teaching models. In the summer of 2016, the Workshop Model was adopted due to its importance of allowing students time to actively engage in the content with guidance of the teacher.
Members of the DLT practiced and implemented this model in their classrooms, allowing them to open up their rooms and serve as a lab to model the structure for others.
As the whole staff received professional development, practiced and became more comfortable, they too opened their rooms for peer visits.
Units of Study
Finding a resource that lived up to the rigor of the standards, and that fit the workshop model, was the next step. After reviewing a few options, Units of Study was adopted.
In 2017-2018, we began with Units of Study Reading. The staff received specific professional development each month regarding this resource in addition to receiving professional coaching while practicing in their classrooms.
In 2018-2019, we followed the same procedure for Units of Study Writing. At this time Units of Study also developed a Phonics Study for grades K-1 that our teachers embraced.
This school year, second grade was added so the basic reading skills of our younger students are now specific, and follow a developmentally appropriate progression.
In addition, we began using the iReady diagnostic testing system to provide our staff with resources to differentiate instruction for specific students. When working with a growth model, it is crucial to meet student needs at their levels.
Math program
While literacy was our main goal right out of the gate, our middle school math teachers have been just as busy learning and implementing a math program titled CPM.
From the beginning of this adoption, Lakewood has been working closely with Wilmot Union High School because they adopted CPM as well.
With the coaching of instructional practices, and the adoption of CPM at the middle school level, we were delighted that our math test scores increased at a pace we were not expecting since it was not a main focus.
To further this increase in math we adopted Ready Classroom math at the K-5 level for the 2019-2020 school year. This resource was chosen due to its specific use of math discourse among the students and the focus on the WI State Mathematical Practices.
Other factors
Of course, as in all school districts, these are just a few highlights of things happening at Lakewood. There are many other aspects that contribute to the success of our students over the last few years.
For instance, social emotional learning through substantial mental health grants also provides our students with support, and most importantly, we must acknowledge our amazing families, hard-working students and outstanding community that supports their local school.
While we are celebrating the success of Lakewood Elementary School, we are also looking ahead knowing that there are more opportunities we can provide.
We are currently entertaining a balanced calendar to allow for a shorter summer break and increased opportunities for enrichment throughout the school year.
In addition, our 4K students will now be offered art, music, physical education, library and guidance.
We are confident that the programs we have in place, the study of teaching and learning, and our team effort will continue to bring amazing growth to the Lakewood community.
Christine Anderson is district administrator for Twin Lakes No. 4 School District.