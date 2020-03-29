Lakewood School adopts non-traditional calendar for 2020-21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Under the new calendar, approved March 16 by the Lakewood Board of Education, the school year will start Aug. 12 and end June 11. There will be a two-week interim session in mid October, a one-week interim session Jan. 4-8 following a two-week winter break, an interim session in March following spring break and a summer interim session from June 28 through July 16, 2021

“We modeled it after several schools in Wisconsin and Illinois,” Anderson said. “A parent from one of the schools even attended our first focus group session to answer questions. In addition, during the process, we contacted the Department of Public Instruction on a regular basis to ensure that all guidelines are being followed.”

Student ambassadors will help determine which clubs, activities and learning options most appeal to them. Anderson said “there should be little to no impact” on a student's ability to participate in sports, combined music and other events with other Wilmot Union High School feeder K-12 districts.

“We explored all of these options and came up with solutions with the group,” she said.