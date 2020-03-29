Lakewood School adopts non-traditional calendar for 2020-21

Lakewood School in Twin Lakes will move to a non-traditional school calendar beginning next fall, district administrator Christine Anderson announced last week.
It will move to a “customized balanced calendar” that will slightly shorten the traditional summer break and allow for more “interim sessions.”
“This calendar, the first in the area to be introduced, was created collaboratively with Lakewood staff, students, families and input from peers around the state,” Anderson said. “This model integrates an innovative approach to learning and student support.”
The goal is to reduce academic regression typically called "summer slide" or learning loss due the instructional downtime of a 12-week summer long vacation. While Anderson said it is not “year-round” schooling, it will offer a full year of academic instruction through a more evenly distributed approach than the traditional nine-month instructional calendar.
During interim sessions, Lakewood will offer students optional enrichment opportunities to supplement learning and increase social and developmental growth. Student services, such as transportation, breakfast and lunch, will also be available during these sessions.
“We are excited about the opportunities the balanced calendar will provide our students, staff and families,” Anderson said. “Our students will have access to increased learning experiences incorporating STEM and STEAM approaches.”
Under the new calendar, approved March 16 by the Lakewood Board of Education, the school year will start Aug. 12 and end June 11. There will be a two-week interim session in mid October, a one-week interim session Jan. 4-8 following a two-week winter break, an interim session in March following spring break and a summer interim session from June 28 through July 16, 2021
“We modeled it after several schools in Wisconsin and Illinois,” Anderson said. “A parent from one of the schools even attended our first focus group session to answer questions. In addition, during the process, we contacted the Department of Public Instruction on a regular basis to ensure that all guidelines are being followed.”
Student ambassadors will help determine which clubs, activities and learning options most appeal to them. Anderson said “there should be little to no impact” on a student's ability to participate in sports, combined music and other events with other Wilmot Union High School feeder K-12 districts.
“We explored all of these options and came up with solutions with the group,” she said.
The calendar also offers students and families more consistent access to support and services and will reduce the amount of time spent building routines and classroom procedures, which will increase the amount of time for active learning, Anderson said.
The idea is also to decrease student absences related to appointments, vacations and other commitments, as these can be scheduled by families during the interim sessions.
