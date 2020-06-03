Lakewood School worked to ensure continuous learning

As students interacted with their teachers and classmates, they showed enthusiasm and excitement. Many students noted that the Zoom meetings were their only chance to interact with people outside their homes, and it was the highlight of their week.

Teachers went above and beyond in trying to make online learning as personal and accessible as possible, so that students feel supported and connected. Teachers set up Zoom meetings with students who needed additional support with their schoolwork.

The one common thread in all the Zoom meetings was how much the students missed the school community, and how much teachers missed their students. Throughout this time, there has been overwhelmingly positive feedback from parents and students regarding the structure, work loads, and communication from the staff.

In addition to the academics, Lakewood created a calendar of virtual spirit days, where students and staff sent in pictures of themselves participating.

Some of the favorite days included Pet Day, Twin Day, “Hats Off to Healthcare,” and “Whatcha Reading?” day. Parents and students showed much enthusiasm, and it gives students a way to connect and look forward to engaging with their school online.