Lakewood School worked to ensure continuous learning

TWIN LAKES — As the first stages of school shut-downs began mid-March, Lakewood School moved quickly and efficiently to provide continuous learning online.
The staff worked strategically to provide daily resources and learning menus for all students.
These learning materials were organized into our Lakewood Learner’s website located on our district webpage, where students and families could easily access all materials. Plans, packets, and computers were offered to students without internet connection or devices at home.
As educators across the country stepped up to providing accessible online learning opportunities, Lakewood contributed to this “culture of collaboration” by sharing our website and helpful learning resources with other districts.
In addition to providing online learning materials, teachers made daily videos introducing students to the day’s learning opportunities, and met at least twice per week for live classroom video chats. This gave students an opportunity to meet with the teachers and staff they’re used to seeing every day, as well as their friends and classmates.
During these online video chats, the teachers interacted with the students, oftentimes utilizing creative and fun activities such as scavenger hunts, show-and-tell, Kahoot trivia games, online escape rooms, and online games. Other times, the video chats simply gave students a chance to socialize and check in with one another.
As students interacted with their teachers and classmates, they showed enthusiasm and excitement. Many students noted that the Zoom meetings were their only chance to interact with people outside their homes, and it was the highlight of their week.
Teachers went above and beyond in trying to make online learning as personal and accessible as possible, so that students feel supported and connected. Teachers set up Zoom meetings with students who needed additional support with their schoolwork.
The one common thread in all the Zoom meetings was how much the students missed the school community, and how much teachers missed their students. Throughout this time, there has been overwhelmingly positive feedback from parents and students regarding the structure, work loads, and communication from the staff.
In addition to the academics, Lakewood created a calendar of virtual spirit days, where students and staff sent in pictures of themselves participating.
Some of the favorite days included Pet Day, Twin Day, “Hats Off to Healthcare,” and “Whatcha Reading?” day. Parents and students showed much enthusiasm, and it gives students a way to connect and look forward to engaging with their school online.
Along with spirit days, Lakewood PTO organized a social-distancing egg-hunt for Easter, in which students colored pictures of Easter eggs, and hung them in their windows. Families drove around the community, and sent in pictures of their findings. Families had a wonderful time participating in this event. The staff organized an event with the Easter bunny and staff members who lined the side of the school.
As families picked up breakfast that morning they could wave to the Lakewood team. Since we could not have their April book fair at school, the librarian set up an online book fair where parents, students, and the broader community purchased books to support the school.
The team was also able to celebrate our families and staff for virtual recognition days with pictures and video clips posted on our Facebook page showcasing our Raider pride.
With this experience, classroom teachers pointed out that they have learned new methods for incorporating technology into their teaching. Although face-to-face instruction cannot be replaced, our team looks forward to carrying over some of the tools they have encountered throughout the pandemic into the learning environment.
Even though virtual learning may have been challenging at times as the team learned how to navigate through unchartered waters, it has shown that the Lakewood School community remains strong and that our staff’s commitment to their students remains the number one priority.
Christine Anderson, Ed.D., is district administrator for Lakewood School, Twin Lakes #4 District.
