LaMacchia apologizes for social media post, vows to learn from mistakes

Alderman Rocco LaMacchia, in response to a comment he made on social media over the weekend that appeared to encourage rioting in Kenosha, and was flagged by social media giant Facebook as being racially defamatory, issued the following apology Tuesday night:

"I deeply apologize for the pain that I caused my fellow Kenoshans by making a statement on Facebook that was rife with implied racism.

+3 Facebook controversy: Kenosha Alderman LaMacchia's posts comment called racist Shortly after the Associated Press called the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden, R…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"While the Facebook post was a very poor attempt at humor, I now understand that it simply was not funny. There is no humor in violent unrest that can lead to the loss of life and property and the intimidation of people. And I should have known better.

"I also understand how this Facebook post, coupled with several other posts I’ve made in recent months that I thought were humorous, could lead to the impression that I harbor racial prejudice.

Mayor calls LaMacchia comments `irresponsible,' says alderman is remorseful Mayor John Antaramian responded Tuesday night to Ald. Rocco LaMacchia's recent social media post that went viral and appeared to encourage rio…

"I was born and raised in Kenosha. I met and married my wife here. I raised three sons in this city and am the proud grandfather of seven. I have served on the Kenosha Common Council for 12 years, and it is my great honor to be a public servant in this great city. But I can only do my job well if I do it credibly and respectfully.

"To that end, I will be meeting shortly with a variety of community leaders, my colleagues on the Kenosha Common Council, and African American faith leaders, to learn and grow from my mistakes and better position myself to sincerely contribute to Kenosha’s healing, unification, and growth. Again, I deeply apologize for any hurt my comments caused. I take full ownership and am committed to being a better person and to learning from my mistakes."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.