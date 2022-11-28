Lamar Madison announces candidacy for Kenosha Unified School Board

Lamar Madison of Kenosha has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Kenosha Unified School District School Board. The spring election is set for April 4.

Madison is the senior training and compliance manager for Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Madison said his campaign will be focused on lowering test scores among Kenosha Unified’s student population, advocating for the removal of “divisive and distracting” curriculum, and increased parent involvement in students’ education.

“Less than 30% of Wisconsin students can read and do math at grade level,” Madison said. “Under current leadership, the achievement gap in Kenosha Unified has grown exponentially, especially for students of color and from low-income families. There are no excuses for this.”

Students, Madison argues, are leaving school without the skills to compete in the real world, “not so much ‘graduating’ as they are ‘aging out,’ he said, adding the main focus, should be the academic outcome of students.

Madison supports bringing parents “back into the process of learning,” to protect students from “being divided before they have a chance to work together.”

Madison attended the University of South Florida, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. He later earned his Master’s degree in Business and Organizational Security Management from Webster University.

He served 11 years in the Army as an officer in the Military Police Corps, then later as a Civil Affairs Officer. Madison is currently a part-time reservist at the 402nd Civil Affairs Battalion at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, with the rank of major.

Madison said he looks forward to joining the Kenosha Unified School Board “to provide effective and responsible fiscal oversight, curriculum transparency, and support for parents’ rights in education.”

Madison and his wife, Ledi, have three children, the oldest two of which attend Nash Elementary.