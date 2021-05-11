Lance Middle School students back to class after bomb threat found not credible

Lance Middle School will open as usual Wednesday morning after students were evacuated Tuesday for a bomb threat which Kenosha Police later found was not credible.

Students and staff were evacuated and the school, 4515 80th St., was closed for the day Tuesday after the school office received a bomb threat at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Students were moved to Mahone Middle School, where they were picked up by parents or taken home at the end of the school day by district transportation.

According to a message sent by Kenosha Unified School District to families Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha Police “completed a safety check and reported that they did not find anything suspicious on school grounds or in the building. They do not believe the threat to be credible and are confident that the school is a safe place for students and staff to return to tomorrow.”

